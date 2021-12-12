Winter Million Chase: Bristol De Mai trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies tempted by new Lingfield feature

Bristol De Mai has failed to finish on his last two starts, including in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month; trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies aiming at either Cheltenham's Cotswold Chase or Winter Million Chase at Lingfield

Sunday 12 December 2021 13:39, UK

Bristol De Mai has won three of the last four editions of the Betfair Chase
Image: Bristol De Mai could head to Lingfield on January 23 for the £150,000 Winter Million Chase

Nigel Twiston-Davies has identified the inaugural Winter Million Chase at Lingfield as a potential target for Bristol De Mai.

The popular grey was pulled up when bidding for a third victory in last month's Betfair Chase at Haydock, with connections putting his disappointing effort down to the unseasonably dry ground.

Twiston-Davies reports his stable stalwart to be none the worse and plans to run him again after the turn of the year - either in Lingfield's £150,000 feature on January 23 or the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham the following weekend.

"He's 100 per cent," said the Naunton handler.

"There's a new race at Lingfield - a valuable race over two-six (two miles and six furlongs). We could easily look at that and there's the Cotswold Chase, those sort of things.

"He's in good heart and the rain has come now, which was too late for Haydock obviously.

"I always say he doesn't actually love heavy ground, but he handles it better than anybody else."

