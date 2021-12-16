Long Walk Hurdle: Olly Murphy puts faith in Thomas Darby's substitute jockey Fergus Gregory for first Grade One test

Thomas Darby faces eight rivals in Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing; Fergus Gregory to ride in first Grade One contest; Murphy aiming Brewinupastorm at Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham

By Calum Wilson

Thursday 16 December 2021 12:52, UK

Trainer Olly Murphy has full confidence in young jockey Fergus Gregory, who substitutes on board Thomas Darby for his first Grade One ride in Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Trainer Olly Murphy has full belief in young jockey Fergus Gregory, who takes his first Grade One ride as a late substitute on Thomas Darby in Saturday’s Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Gregory, 22, came through Murphy's yard as a conditional and is called upon to step in with stable jockey Aidan Coleman suspended and Sean Bowen out injured after a gallops fall on Wednesday.

Gregory has already equalled his best tally for winners in a season with his 18th victory of the campaign at Bangor earlier this month.

"It's brilliant that Fergus Gregory, who started off with me as a 10lb claimer, is going to have his first ride in a Grade One," Murphy told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's a jockey I really believe in. I think he's a very good jumps jockey and will give him a great ride."

Murphy's faith in Thomas Darby was finally repaid last month as the eight-year-old, who had promised so much after finishing second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, ended a 22-month wait for a victory by taking the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Thomas Darby clears away from On The Blind Side to win the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury
Image: Thomas Darby clears away from On The Blind Side to win the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury

On The Blind Side, Paisley Park and Lisnagar Oscar - second, third and fifth behind Thomas Darby last time - all challenge again in the nine-runner field on Saturday.

"He's a horse I've always stood by and has shown me an awful lot as a young horse," Murphy said.

"He's been a bit of a nearly horse to put it lightly. He sometimes lets you down and doesn't turn up on the day but, if he is in the same form as he was at Newbury, I can see no reason why he won't run a massive race."

Jockey Tom Bellamy is enjoying a renaissance after a couple of 'quiet years' and goes for a first ever Grade One success with Paisley Park in Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle

Murphy sees the main threat coming from Irish raider Ronald Pump, with trainer Matthew Smith stepping his eight-year-old back up in trip after finishing behind Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle in the Hatton's Grace last month.

Nicky Henderson's Buzz takes on three miles for the first time as he joins stablemate Champ in the race, while Third Wind and Thyme Hill complete the line-up.

"The strongest form in the race is probably coming over the water from Ireland in Ronald Pump," Murphy said.

"Buzz is on an upward curve and stepping into proper graded company.

"As a punter you could look at it and make a case for five or six of them. It's a tight little race."

Cheltenham plans for Brewinupastorm and Copperless

Brewin'upastorm made a winning return at Aintree earlier this month
Image: Brewin'upastorm made a winning return at Aintree earlier this month

Brewinupastorm is set to aim for a second career Grade Two as Murphy plans a shot at the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Years Day.

The son of Milan has enjoyed a successful switch back to hurdles this year, winning three of his four starts including the National Spirit at Fontwell, and returned with victory at Aintree last month.

"The plan is to go to Cheltenham for the Relkeel on January 1," Murphy said.

"I couldn't be happier with him and when he's good, he's very good. When he puts it all together, I think he's a proper graded horse.

"He got a fright when he fell in the Arkle and it's taken me a couple of years to get him back.

"He's won a couple of nice pots in the last 12 months and we'll head to Cheltenham full of confidence."

Copperless
Image: Copperless returned to training this week after picking up an injury after his Haydock win in May

A big Festival prize is the target for six-year-old Copperless, who has been out of action since winning the valuable Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock in May.

"He had a hairline fracture in his pelvis which has held us back and was frustrating," Murphy revealed.

"He's back in training and was ridden for the first time yesterday. He looks fantastic and is moving really well.

"If I can get him back for a County Hurdle, he's very good fresh and off a nice mark still so that's the long-term target."

