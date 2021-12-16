Oisin Murphy hands in riding licence to focus on rehabilitation after coronavirus rules breach

Oisin Murphy was involved in incident at a Newmarket pub in October, the night before failing a breathalyser test on-track; the champion jockey has admitted breaching BHA coronavirus protocol in September 2020 and will relinquish his licence while he engages fully with medical support

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has relinquished his riding licence in order to focus on his rehabilitation after a breach of coronavirus protocols.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) released a statement on Thursday afternoon revealing that Murphy had breached protocol in September 2020.

The BHA said it subsequently issued three alleged charges and a hearing in front of an independent disciplinary panel was arranged to take place on December 10, but after receiving submissions from Murphy's legal team regarding his welfare, the BHA said it had agreed to postpone the hearing to a later date.

This comes after two racecourse incidents relating to alcohol during 2021, including failing a breathalyser test at Newmarket in October.

In a joint statement, Murphy said: "On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I've let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.

"In addition to this, there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help.

"In recognition of this, I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps.

"Whether I deserve it or not, many kind people have stood by me and I really appreciate their support. I'm deeply embarrassed and regret my actions."

Murphy - crowned champion for the last three seasons - returned positive tests for alcohol on the racecourse this year - at Chester in May and at Newmarket in October. These matters will also be heard at the same time as the alleged breach of coronavirus protocols.

Tim Naylor, BHA director of integrity and regulation, said: "In regulating the sport we must always strike the balance between the importance of upholding the rules, and being mindful of the well-being of those who we regulate. The welfare of our participants is an absolute priority.

"Having received detailed submissions from his representatives, which were supported by medical evidence, and being aware of the decision made by Mr Murphy to relinquish his jockeys' licence, we agreed that the proposed disciplinary hearing may be postponed for a short period of time.

"The charges will be considered in front of an independent disciplinary panel we anticipate in the early part of 2022. We will support his medical team in the meantime."