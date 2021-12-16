Sir Mark Prescott leads David Elsworth tributes after Grand National and Gold Cup winner announces retirement

Newmarket trainer Sir Mark Prescott has led the tributes for David Elsworth after the legendary handler of Desert Orchid officially retired on Wednesday.

Elsworth trained Grand National winner Rhyme 'N' Reason and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Desert Orchid in an illustrious career that included Group Two success as recently as 2019, with Sir Dancealot landing the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

Classic winner In The Groove, dual Goodwood Cup champion Persian Punch and runaway Triumph Hurdle winner Oh So Risky were also trained by Elsworth, who was lauded by Prescott following his retirement.

Prescott said: "It is absolutely no coincidence that the two most charismatic horses under both rules over the last 30 years, were trained by the same man - Desert Orchid and Persian Punch. That is all you need to know.

Image: Elsworth announced his retirement from training on Wednesday

"I've known 'Elsie' since he was working in Devizes in the early 1970s. He is a remarkably good horseman, rider and jockey, and always was - he could do it all.

"Like all complete naturals, he could not begin to tell you why. When they read out the winners he had trained in one year, of every description, at the Cartier Awards, it was jaw-dropping.

"Elsworth is the top of the list at getting the best out of a horse. What made him so good was that burning ambition for perfection and in his case, possibly, it was much more freehand.

"He didn't spend hours and hours in formbooks or studying pedigrees, he had that great God-given gift that he could simply do it. The rest of us had to learn. I truly believe that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elsworth says the overriding feeling was relief when he trained Desert Orchid to Cheltenham Gold Cup success in 1989.

"If you had a poll for the best trainer in recent years and it was conducted by the professionals, on an anonymous basis, Elsworth would probably top it, wouldn't he?

"He can't explain his brilliance, but he can do it. Without getting into quotable details, when Desert Orchid won that defining race (the Cheltenham Gold Cup), he was supposed not to like Cheltenham, to hate the rain, to hate deep ground, and probably didn't get the trip.

"The owner (Richard Burridge) is desperately searching to find 'Elsie' to take it out, and Elsie is determined that the man isn't going to find him, because he wants to run him. But why?

"Because he knew - and he was right. He is just the most extraordinary fella.

"He gets in a strop because he isn't asked to this box or asked to that luncheon, then he goes and trains the winner at York... and nobody can find him!

"Elsie is just a marvellous man, a truly brilliant trainer."

Image: Sir Mark Prescott trained Marsha to Nunthorpe Stakes victory

Elsworth spoke to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, and added that although it is difficult to compare horses, Desert Orchid was the one that stands out for him during his career.

"Any success you have in a major race at the time are the biggest thrill but looking back to try and compare them is tricky," he said.

"I suppose winning the Gold Cup [with Desert Orchid] was a relief as much as anything else.

"But they've all been important. I was well into the business before I had any success. I was well into my 40s and it was very exciting for a man of my age to have that success that I had.

"I do remember the Gold Cup but they all were important. Before the Gold Cup I remember winning the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham at the National Hunt meeting which was our first success and that was a big day."

When asked which horse he would have liked to have trained if having the choice, the answer was simple for Elsworth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elsworth says Frankel and Bula stand out as two of the horses he wishes he could have trained in his long and illustrious career.

"Frankel! He was a fantastic horse but because I'm pretty ancient I can go back a long way with lots of wonderful horses.

"Bula was a big favourite of mine, trained by Fred Winter. I remember I was riding a horse at Lingfield one day called Flying Rocket.

"Richard Hannon Sr had organised the horse to win at Lingfield and to my astonishment going to the last this shadow came up to us.

"Jeff King was riding the opposition on the other side and Bula came up on the bridle. I remember getting a rollocking from old Harry Hannon who said I should perhaps have won.

"I reminded him of that for the next 18 runs as Bula was never beaten! He was an extraordinary horse and a particular favourite of mine but there's been loads."