Freddy Tylicki, who was left partially paralysed by a fall at Kempton in 2016, had been seeking to establish that Graham Gibbons was to blame; Tylicki was trampled after coming off his mount in the one-mile fillies' maiden race

Freddy Tylicki: Former jockey wins case against Graham Gibbons as judge rules over 'reckless' ride

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki has won a High Court case against fellow rider Graham Gibbons over a fall at Kempton which left Tylicki partially paralysed.

Tylicki was trampled after coming off his mount, Nellie Deen, in the one-mile fillies' maiden race on October 31, 2016. As a result of his injuries, he is now a permanent wheelchair user.

Gibbons denies negligence and causing Tylicki's injuries.

British Horseracing Authority (BHA) stewards at Kempton did not issue Gibbons with any penalty for his riding on board Madame Butterfly.

In a statement, issued by Stewart-Moore solicitors, Tylicki said: "Today's result has finally provided me with closure and I look forward to putting this all behind me and moving on with my life.

"I hope though that this judgement acts as a reminder that competing in a dangerous sport like horseracing is no justification for competing with a reckless disregard for the safety of your fellow competitors."

In a statement, the BHA said: "The BHA will consider today's High Court judgement in detail and carefully assess what implications it may hold for British racing, in discussion with industry stakeholders.

"The full transcript of the hearing will also allow us to consider any of the other relevant matters which were raised over the course of the hearing."