Paul Struthers: Professional Jockeys Association chief executive to step down; Dale Gibson appointed interim CEO

Professional Jockeys Association chief executive Paul Struthers is set to step down from his role, with former jockey Dale Gibson taking the position of interim CEO.

The PJA Board reluctantly agreed to his request, with Gibson - who retired from race riding in 2009 - stepping into the role, having been involved in various capacities for over 30 years.

According to the PJA, Struthers will help effect a handover to Gibson to ensure the PJA has continuity of support for our jockeys over the coming weeks and months.

Struthers said: "Due to the relentless nature of their lives, jockeys rightly need the PJA to be available at all times and this role is a way of life, not a job.

Image: Dale Gibson in action before his retirement in 2009

"As many in racing will empathise, this has taken a significant toll on my family and personal life, and it is the right time to step aside."

PJA chairman Jon Holmes added: "It is with regret that we have accepted Paul's resignation, but we understand and accept Paul's decision. Paul has given a decade of his life to tirelessly striving to improve the lives of our jockeys.

"I and the whole team here want to pay tribute to Paul and thank him for everything he has done across a decade of selfless service."

Bryony Frost had earlier this month criticised the PJA for their role in the Robbie Dunne bullying case, that resulted in the jockey being banned for 18 months.

Image: Bryony Frost criticised the PJA earlier this month

She said: "They weren't there for me and their system isn't good enough. I felt like an inconvenience.

"There was no care or interest from them even when it reached the stage of the hearing. They just basically said that time would fix it.

"They wanted to ignore it until it went away. I don't feel they saw what I was going through as being as serious as it was."