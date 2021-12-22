Juddmonte sire Dansili dies aged 25 following short illness; sired Arc winner Rail Link and King George victor Harbinger

Juddmonte's sire Dansili - who sired the likes of Arc winner Rail Link and King George victor Harbinger - has died aged 25 following a short illness.

The five-times winner was trained in France by Andre Fabre and won or finished placed in all but two of his 14 runs, finishing second in three Group Ones.

Upon retirement from the track Dansili went on to sire 22 Group One winners including Rail Link, winner of the 2006 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Harbinger, winner of the 2010 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

He was pensioned from stud duties in 2018 at the age of 22.

Simon Mockridge, UK general manager for the stud, said: "As a racehorse he was durable, genuine, consistent and expertly handled by Andre Fabre throughout his career.

"Although he deserved a Group One victory on the racecourse, having been placed in six, that somehow always managed to evade him.

"During his 17 years at stud he played an intrinsic role alongside Oasis Dream in establishing the reputation of the Juddmonte roster. A truly wonderful, reliable, and uncomplicated character as a stallion, he was a firm favourite of the stallion team and Juddmonte as a whole. He will be greatly missed."