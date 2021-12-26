Tornado Flyer causes major King George VI Chase shock with 28/1 success for Danny and Willie Mullins

Tornado Flyer caused a major shock at Kempton by landing the Grade One King George VI Chase at 28/1, with Danny Mullins riding to victory for his uncle Willie Mullins.

The shock success provided Ireland with a first King George victory since 2005, when Kicking King won back-to-back renewals of the Kempton showpiece.

In a race that was full of drama, Tornado Flyer was played late by Mullins and picked up the tiring duo of Clan Des Obeaux and Saint Calvados who kicked on for home around the final bend.

Image: Asterion Forlonge was in a challenging position before falling at the final fence

Tornado Flyer's stablemate Asterion Forlonge looked the sole challenger at the final fence, staying on well until the enigmatic seven-year-old pitched on landing and unseated Bryan Cooper, leaving Mullins and Tornado Flyer with an unassailable lead.

The winning distance in the end was nine lengths back to Clan Des Obeaux and Harry Cobden, with Saint Calvados in third and Frodon - ridden by Bryony Frost - in fourth, all trained by Paul Nicholls.

Image: Clan Des Obeaux after winning the 2019 King George under Sam Twiston-Davies

Lostintranslation, who didn't travel throughout the race, finished back in fifth whilst Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo was eventually pulled up by Rachael Blackmore. Favourite Chantry House was also pulled up.

The winning rider was completing a double on the day, having struck earlier on Jacamar on what was his first trip to Kempton.

He said: "Winning a King George is something you dream about. You look at the likes of Kauto Star and the other horses that have won it. For Tornado Flyer to go and put in a performance like that is magic.

Image: Danny Mullins celebrates winning the King George VI Chase on Tornado Flyer

"I got into a good position early and he travelled into the race very well. I just wanted to keep saving a bit as it's a long way down the straight here and thankfully I had a willing partner, which is what it's all about.

"I knew I wasn't out of it - I was cautiously optimistic that he'd run a good race. On the best of his form it's in there and when he gets it all together he's a proper good horse. He's proved that today in such a competitive race.

"I was hopeful he'd stay and any time you're riding for Willie in a race like this you have a right chance. You look at everything the Mullins' have achieved, I'm delighted to be part of the family."

Image: Willie Mullins was at Leopardstown for Tornado Flyer's win at Kempton

Trainer Willie Mullins - who won his second King George after Florida Pearl in 2001 - said from Leopardstown: "I was totally surprised. I thought he might run a good race, but I couldn't see him in the first four. Danny gave him a very cute ride and he was awesome on him.

"John Turner has a share in him and he said to bring him over. He couldn't even go into the racecourse and had to watch from the last furlong in the car park because he had his elderly parents and was afraid to bring them into the crowd with covid. It's a fantastic day for him."

"Every season he promises to run a race like that, but every season he tapers off. This year we changed the way we do things with him at home and it's obviously working."

He added: "There has to be a big race in Asterion Forlonge when he puts it all together. It looked like he was going to be second and maybe we just need him to mature another bit to get everything right."