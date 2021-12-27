My Drogo injury: Dan Skelton loses exciting star for remainder of season after heat is found in tendon

Dan Skelton has been forced to rule his exciting novice chaser My Drogo out for the remainder of the season due to heat in a tendon.

A classy novice hurdler last term, Skelton had huge hopes for the six-year-old, who had been as low as 13/2 for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March behind only Henry de Bromhead's Bob Olinger in the betting.

While he slipped up on his chasing debut at the second last at Cheltenham in November, he returned to that track to win over fences at the second time of asking earlier this month.

Skelton had been considering a third outing at Cheltenham in the Dipper Novices' Chase in the new year, but all plans have now been placed on hold.

Writing on Twitter, Skelton said: "Unfortunately My Drogo will miss the remainder of the season.

"We scanned him this morning after feeling heat in his near fore tendon and whilst it is a very small lesion and will heal it just requires time."

Lame Chacun miss Envoi Allen clash

Image: Chacun Pour Soi had been expected to bounce back from a poor run at Sandown

Chacun Pour Soi will not take on Envoi Allen at Leopardstown on December 27 after being found to be lame.

Willie Mullins' five-time Grade One winner had been as short as 2/5 for his clash with De Bromhead's charge, despite running with huge disappointment in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this month, finishing last of the five runners.

The nine-year-old had been set to return for the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase, which he won last season before going on to success at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Envoi Allen is left to face former stablemate from Gordon Elliott, Battleoverdoyen and Jessica Harrington's Sizing Pottsie.