Challow Hurdle: Stage Star takes centre stage in dominant Newbury display for Owners Group team

Stage Star looks a potential star in the making for the Owners Group team after a commanding victory in the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

Following in the footsteps of Bravemansgame for the same trainer-jockey combination, Stage Star proved much too good for his rivals and quickened away off a slow pace to win by six lengths.

Back in second was West Balboa for the Dan and Harry Skelton team, with Gringo D'aubrelle back in third for Gordon Elliott and Denis O'Regan.

Image: Cobden riding Stage Star to victory earlier this season

The winner has been trimmed into 8/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham after the easy success.

Dashel Drasher was a heart-warming all-the-way winner of the Bank A Winner With MansionBet Handicap Hurdle for Rex Dingle and Jeremy Scott.

The eight-year-old put behind him a slightly under-par seasonal reappearance as he fended off the late challenges of Beauport and Kamaxos who both rallied in the run-in.

Image: Dashel Drasher and Master Tommytucker battle it out at Ascot

Regular jockey Matt Griffiths suffered a brain injury in a car accident back in October.

The Grade One-winning rider was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened on Sunday, October 3.

Earlier on the card, the Mandarin Handicap Chase went the way of Saint Palais, who saw off the strong-travelling Gericault Roque for Harry Bannister and Richard Bandey.

Image: Bravemansgame wins the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls

The two battled out a stirring finish, with 11 lengths back to the third horse.

The MansionBet Faller Insurance Handicap Chase was won by Gallic Geordie, who sliced through the field with relative ease to give Samuel Drinkwater and Adam Wedge a big-race winner.

Held up in the early stages. Wedge delivered the eight-year-old between the final two fences and he picked up well to deny The Russian Doyen for Harry Cobden and Jeremy Scott.

In the second race of the day at Newbury, Peking Rose was a convincing winner of the Introductory Hurdle for Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan, coming home clear ahead of Hardi Du Mesnil for amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen.

Surfman - who placed in the 2019 Dante Stakes at York - was ultimately well-beaten after racing exuberantly under Nico De Boinville in the first mile for the in-form Nicky Henderson team.