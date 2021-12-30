Evan Williams in no rush to map out Secret Reprieve plans after fifth in Welsh Grand National

The 2020 winner of the race completed but was last of the five finishers; trainer Evan Williams has admitted the horse is unlikely to make the cut for the Aintree Grand National in April unless he wins another race

Thursday 30 December 2021 13:28, UK

Secret Reprieve ridden by Adam Wedge goes on to win the Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase at Chepstow Racecourse.
Image: Secret Reprieve finished last of the five finishers in the Welsh Grand National

Evan Williams will give Secret Reprieve time to recover before making any plans after he was last of the five finishers in his defence of the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Monday.

Williams felt Secret Reprieve badly needed the outing as the seven-year-old had not run since landing last season's rearranged renewal in early January.

"He's absolutely fine. He got very tired but everything is good," said the Llancarfan trainer.

Iwilldoit jumps the last at Chepstow clear of the field in the Welsh National
Image: Iwilldoit jumps the last at Chepstow clear of the field in the Welsh National

"I thought he ran like he desperately needed the run. I thought the trainer had left him looking rather well but he ran a very creditable race.

"We've got a run under our belts and I'd been so desperate to run him. It's lovely when you get a run under their belts and we'll see how he is in the next few weeks and go from there."

Trending

Sussex National live on Sky Sports

Sussex National live on Sky Sports

Watch the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National from Plumpton as we kick off 2022 in style on Sunday, January 2 at 2.20pm

Secret Reprieve just missed the cut for Randox Grand National last spring and he is likely to be given an entry though Williams feels, at this stage, he might miss out again.

Also See:

"I'll probably give him an entry in the Grand National. He'll struggle to get into the National - he'll get dropped for that - but he's a long way short of the standard of getting into the race. We'll play it by ear," he added.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema