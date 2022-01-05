Honeysuckle set for Irish Champion Hurdle treble bid at Dublin Racing Festival for Henry De Bromhead

Honeysuckle has looked as good as ever this season when dominating the Hatton's Grace Hurdle; she was not asked to run at Christmas, instead opting to run at Leopardstown before returning to Cheltenham for Champion Hurdle bid

Honeysuckle wins a third Hatton's Grace
Image: Honeysuckle wins a third Hatton's Grace Hurdle last year

Unbeaten Honeysuckle is on course for an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick bid at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, connections have confirmed.

The brilliant mare won last year's renewal by 10 lengths before going on to justify favouritism in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

She made it 13 wins from 13 starts when seeing off Ronald Pump in the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in November and, just as she did last season, was kept under wraps over the Christmas period before appearing at Leopardstown in February.

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after landing the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse
Image: Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after landing the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse

Her trainer, Henry De Bromhead, had a quiet spell over Christmas, recording just four winners from 74 runners in the last two weeks.

However, the Kenny Alexander-owned mare's racing manager, Peter Molony, is not unduly worried but the stable's form.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore leave the rest of the Champion Hurdle field well behind at Cheltenham
Image: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore leave the rest of the Champion Hurdle field well behind at Cheltenham

Molony said: "There is no cause for concern on that score.

"Henry decided to ease off her a bit after her last run. Everything is under control and she is on course for the Irish Champion at Leopardstown in early February."

Honeysuckle is odds-on with most firms to retain her Champion Hurdle crown on March 15.

