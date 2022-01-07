Tolworth Hurdle: Runner-by-runner guide as six go to post for Saturday's Sandown Grade One hurdle

At The Races pundit Declan Rix gives us his thoughts on all six runners in Saturday's Tolworth Hurdle as well as a big-race verdict.

Constitution Hill (Trainer: Nicky Henderson, Jockey: Nico de Boinville)

On just his second career start, Constitution Hill ran out a hugely convincing 14 lengths winner of a novice hurdle over this course and distance, powering away after the final flight like a potential star of the future.

That form is easily the strongest on offer and he is entitled to improve again. Without a doubt the one to beat, but must be noted, he will likely be competing on much softer ground this time.

Datsalrightgino (T: Jamie Snowden, J: Gavin Sheehan)

Unbeaten in two hurdle starts this season at Fontwell and Cheltenham, Datsalrightgino raced more professionally in his second run before showing a great attitude to fend off a Colin Tizzard-trained horse at Prestbury Park.

Both those efforts have come on good ground, however, with conditions on Saturday vastly different.

Jetoile (T: Ryan Potter, J: Lorcan Williams)

Jetoile is a hood-wearing, forward-going and buzzy front-runner who has progressed in all three hurdles starts this season.

He has shown a good ability to jump too, and his stamina over further might come in handy as he drops in trip on taxing ground.

As a seven-year-old, he is the oldest horse in the line-up, and that physical maturity may well be another positive in handling conditions. Lorcan Williams replaces the injured Daryl Jacob.

Image: Mr Glass won The French Furze Novices' Hurdle in the snow at Newcastle

Mr Glass (T: Paul Nicholls, J: Harry Cobden)

A horse who will likely make a bigger mark over fences next season given his physique, Mr Glass is unbeaten in two hurdle starts this campaign, winning at Chepstow and Newcastle.

Still looked green and raw last time out so taking a huge drop in trip and going up in class is asking big questions of him.

You have to respect these connections, however, and did win a heavy ground Wetherby bumper last season.

Shallwehaveonemore (T: Gary Moore, J: Jamie Moore)

Shallwehaveonemore impressed in winning a Kempton bumper last season before running an incredible race on hurdling debut at Ascot 70 days ago.

Despite over-racing for much of the contest and pulling himself to the front off a sound gallop, he comfortably looked the best horse heading to two out, only to understandably get very tired after the last.

That is arguably the second-best form on offer here, but he needs to settle down if he going to fulfil his potential, of which he has plenty.

Whizz Kid (T: Dr Richard Newland, J: Sam Twiston-Davies)

Formerly German and French-trained Flat recruit who makes his hurdling debut in a Grade One, Whizz Kid looks to have a stiff task here.

Bought for €45,000 at last November's Arqana Deauville Autumn sale, he looks a talented horse to go jumping with. However, he is hard to fancy, for the simple reason he is a complete unknown in this sphere.

Big-race verdict

With Jetoile and Mr Glass running, we should have a fair contest from a pace perspective. The former likes to get on with things while the latter is taking a huge drop in trip.

As the market suggests (2/5), Constitution Hill is undoubtedly the horse to beat. In terms of form, there might even be a little bit of juice in that price, but given he runs on likely much softer ground compared to last time, I am happy to leave him at such prohibitive odds while still hoping we see a budding star.

Take the favourite out of the betting equation and we have a hugely competitive race, however.

The two that interest me most in this market are Jetoile and Shallwehaveonemore, but it's the latter who just gets the nod, on the basis that he looks more talented.

While the case, betting SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE does come with risks given how keen he was last time out, with stamina also not assured given his quick, flat pedigree. We will see what the market says on the day, but given the concerns, I would want something in the region of 3/1, ideally.