Nicky Henderson self isolating and will watch Sandown from home

Nicky Henderson will not be at Sandown on Saturday to watch Constitution Hill in the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle as he is currently self isolating with Covid-19.

Henderson said he "feels fine" and is not unwell - but the 71-year-old admitted he will find it hard watching from home as one of the most exciting horses in his yard has his toughest test to date.

"I'm afraid I am under lock and key and self isolating at home at Seven Barrows after catching the dreaded Covid which means unfortunately I will be unable to attend Sandown on Saturday for Unibet Tolworth day," Henderson told his Unibet blog.

"It might seem a nice idea watching all the action on the television but I can tell you, in reality, it is most definitely not fun and it's fair to say I am doing lots of box walking!

"Thankfully I am not unwell and feel fine but it's important to do the right thing so you won't see me around until next week."

Henderson also had news on another of his star novices, Jonbon - who looks likely to have his eagerly-awaited next outing at Haydock on January 22.

"Jonbon is in fine fettle and will have one more run before Cheltenham," said Henderson of his Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite.

"Where that will be hasn't entirely been decided but favourite at the moment is looking like Haydock on the 22nd for the Grade Two Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle.

"There's also the Listed Sidney Banks at Huntington on February 10, but I think we'll save Balco Coastal for that race instead."

And in an update on superstar two-mile chaser Shishkin, Henderson confirmed the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22 a "strong possibility" if he continues to give the right signals following his reappearance at Kempton Park over Christmas.

He said: "Shishkin has come out of the Desert Orchid Chase in excellent shape and while I have now learnt to never rule anything in or out, if he is still showing me the same signs in a week's time we might seriously consider running in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22.

"He either has the option of that or the Game Spirit at Newbury on February 12, so we aren't short of options, but, as I say, Ascot is a strong possibility if he remains in the same form as he is at present."