Moore team delighted as Moulins Clermont scores at Sandown on second start after Fontwell disappointment

Moulins Clermont made up for a disappointing British debut at Fontwell with an authoritative display to land the Unibet Extra Place Races Every Day Juvenile Hurdle at a rain-soaked Sandown.
Persistent rain throughout the morning had turned the official going to heavy (soft in places), yet it was not to the detriment of the winner, who appears to have plenty of scope.
Jamie Moore's mount, sent off the 5-6 favourite, had flopped on his initial outing for Gary Moore, having arrived from France, but he had his three rivals in the two-mile heat all at sea turning in.
Under a tight rein, the four-year-old spreadeagled the field for a 13-length success over Malakahna.
- Harris: No Knight Salute rivals have me quaking in my boots
- Jockeys to require negative lateral flow test from Tuesday
His Horsham-based trainer said: "If I knew what happened at Fontwell…. God only knows - I couldn't believe it, honestly.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Pogba, Traore, Digne latest
- FA Cup third round LIVE! Hartlepool through; Fulham win in ET
- Papers: Man Utd end Haaland interest
- Pogba yet to decide Man Utd future | Midfielder facing another month out
- Djokovic 'had positive Covid test in Dec' | Second player leaves Aus
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Tough battle to sign Vlahovic
- Conte: Tottenham must match my ambition
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Diop target for Toon
- Liverpool 'hoping' Klopp back on touchline vs Shrewsbury
- Liverpool transfer rumours: Danjuma to Anfield?
"It was only a few weeks ago and whether he had not acclimatised or what, I don't know. I couldn't see him getting beat at Fontwell but he got well beat in an average sort of race.
"He is a good work horse - he has always worked well. I thought he would win today, but I was never over-confident because of what he did at Fontwell.
Watch the latest Off The Fence episode
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to analyse the big Cheltenham Festival contenders now that Christmas racing is done and dusted.
"He did it nicely, though. He is still a baby. Jamie said he was pricking his ears all the way around was still green all the way round,. He also said the ground was very, very soft.
"He is a chaser in the making - he is not a three-year-old off the Flat who hasn't got another day in him."
Winter Million live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race of the Winter Million from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing, January 21-23
He added: "I don't know what we'll do with him. Whether we will look at the (Triumph Hurdle) trial at Cheltenham or not, I don't know.
"I'd rather go somewhere small and get his confidence up, somewhere a bit more personal. He hasn't had a race there really and he could really do with one to educate him a bit more."