BHA confirms jockeys will require negative lateral flow test to enter weighing room from Tuesday

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed that a negative lateral flow test will be required to gain entry to the weighing room at all British race meetings from Tuesday January 11.
The BHA had been forced to delay the introduction of the new rule requiring jockeys to produce a negative lateral flow test, citing difficulties in ordering tests.
That decision was made after rises in Covid-19 infection rates across the country over the last couple of weeks, but was "temporarily deferred" amid a national shortage of tests.
But according to a new statement, with lateral flow tests now more readily available, the BHA is happy to go back to the original ruling.
The statement reads: "The decision to implement the new testing requirements from Tuesday follows reports of an improvement in the availability of LFTs.
"Supplies will continue to be monitored, with participants and officials kept updated as to any further adjustments that may be required.
"The introduction of mandatory testing builds on the existing infection control measures in place in the Weighing Room complex, including social distancing and the use of face coverings.
"Vaccination also remains an essential part of the protection against Covid-19."