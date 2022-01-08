Constitution Hill shortened into 2/1 for Supreme glory after devastating Tolworth Hurdle display

The Michael Buckley-owned five-year-old proved much too good for his rivals to land a first Grade One; he has now been shortened into 2/1 for Supreme success with Sky Bet, alongside stablemate Jonbon for the Nicky Henderson team

By Conor Stroud

Saturday 8 January 2022 15:06, UK

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill proved a commanding winner of the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle in the Sandown mud, shortening to 2/1 for Supreme Novices' Hurdle glory in the process.

In one of the most devastating displays of the season, Constitution Hill was able to pick up the lead from frontrunner Jetoile with ease before streaking clear in the tough conditions to land the odds (2/5) by a dozen lengths.

The aforementioned frontrunner stayed on to finish second for little-known trainer Ryan Potter, ahead of Paul Nicholls' Mr Glass in third and Shallwehaveonemore in fourth for the Gary Moore team, who enjoyed a winner earlier on the card with Moulins Clermont.

Hurdling debutant Whizz Kid was never in contention, and eventually beaten out of sight in fifth for Dr Richard Newland and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Constitution Hill is now two from two over hurdles, with stablemate Jonbon boasting the same record.

They also share the same quote for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with Sky Bet offering 2/1 on both runners to land the spoils in the opening race of the meeting.

