Ahoy Senor handed Lingfield Winter Million option with Russell favouring Wetherby Towton Chase

Tuesday 11 January 2022

Lucinda Russell is favouring Wetherby’s William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase for Ahoy Senor, but hasn't ruled out a run at the Lingfield Winter Million meeting.

Connections are giving other options some thought, with the new Winter Million meeting at Lingfield not entirely ruled out, although Russell herself would prefer to head to Wetherby.

A surprise Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree last season, he got tongues wagging with a startling display in a Grade Two over fences at Newbury.

While he was beaten by Bravemansgame at Kempton over Christmas, Russell still gave him a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry last week.

"He's in very good form, he's coming back to himself. I'm delighted with him and we'll just see where next - Wetherby is still the favourite," said Russell.

"His owners and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer) are mentioning some other options but Wetherby would still be my choice at the moment, we'll see closer to the time.

"We have had a think about the new Lingfield races for Ahoy and for Corach Rambler, but I just don't know yet. Some days I think we'll have plenty of entries for them and other days I'm not so sure.

"We'll see when it's time for the entries. We've got plenty of horses who love heavy ground which would be a pull for us if it turned out like that and it is great prize money."

