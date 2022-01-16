Betfair Hurdle: Jpr One in the mix for Newbury feature after convincing Taunton success

Jpr One has won two of his three hurdle runs, with the sole defeat coming at Cheltenham; he since has won with ease at Taunton and looks set to step into handicap company for the first time in the Betfair Hurdle

Sunday 16 January 2022 14:01, UK

Jockey Brendan Powell has said exciting novice hurdler Jpr One could line up in the Betfair Hurdle next month at Newbury.

Connections of promising hurdler Jpr One are "leaning" towards next month's Grade Three Betfair Hurdle for his next target.

After making it two wins from three in a two-mile-three-furlong novice hurdle at Taunton, the John Romans-owned five-year-old could drop back in trip and take on seasoned performers in Newbury's valuable extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap on February 12.

Trainer Colin Tizzard's assistant and son, Joe Tizzard, said: "It is not set in stone, but we have purposely got him qualified for it and he's on a nice mark, so certainly we are looking that way. But it is not set in stone."

Joe Tizzard
Image: Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to father Colin Tizzard

Despite the prospect of running in a what could be a hugely competitive renewal, Tizzard says Jpr One will be up to the task.

He added: "There are not particularly any other targets we are thinking about at this moment.

"Obviously, novices have a very good record in that race, but we just want to make sure it is the right thing for the horse - we think he is a really nice horse and he looks to have a bright future.

"We have just got to have that discussion, but we are leaning in that direction, that's for sure."

The Betfair Hurdle will be the richest prize on Betfair Super Saturday which also features the Betfair Denman Chase and the Game Spirit Chase, which will be run as the Betfair Cheltenham Free Pot Builder Chase.

