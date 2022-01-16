Queen Mother Champion Chase a tempter for Dunvegan team after Dan Moore Fairyhouse success

Connections of Dunvegan are considering the possibility of swerving the Grand Annual Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in favour of at tilt at the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
The Pat Fahy-trained eight-year-old produced a faultless jumping performance in the hands of Bryan Cooper to land a valuable handicap over two miles and a furlong at Fairyhouse last weekend.
The nine-year-old grey's three-and-a-quarter-length staying-on success over the Willie Mullins-trained Blackbow made it back-to-back wins at the track and owners George Turner and the Clipper Logistics Group are dreaming big.
Get In on Sky Sports Racing
Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey are back with Get In, the funnest show in racing, on Friday January 14 from 4pm on Sky Sports Racing
While Dunvegan holds an entry in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, Fahy says the ultimate goal is the Cheltenham Festival.
He said: "It was an unbelievable performance - that is the only way you can describe that.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Who are Everton lining up to replace Rafa?
- Everton sack Benitez | Rooney, Lampard on shortlist
- NFL Wild Card: 49ers @ Cowboys LIVE!
- Djokovic deported from Australia; 'I'm extremely disappointed'
- Djokovic saga: How it all went wrong & what happens next?
- Hits and misses: Leeds show rivals how show can go on
- Chelsea interested in signing PSG's Kurzawa on loan
- Murray beaten in Sydney final | 'It's been a long road'
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Auba to Barca before Vlahovic joins?
- Monday at AFCON: Who will join Cameroon in last 16?
"We have him in the Dublin Racing Festival. We will see what the ground is. If it comes up good, which it can do, that will be an option.
Clarence House Chase live on Sky Sports
Watch every race on Clarence House Chase day from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 22 at 12.40pm
"We will have a chat with Joe Foley, Steve Parkin and George Turner and see what they would like to do.
"It wouldn't bother me if he didn't have run between now and Cheltenham. We have his measure now and I think we can get him there in top form.
"The Grand Annual is an option, of course. Maybe that is the race, I don't know. The entries haven't closed yet.
Winter Million live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race of the Winter Million from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing, January 21-23
"He is rated 156 now and he would probably have to give a lot of weight in the Grand Annual. We are not panicking at the moment. We are really enjoying that win."
Dunvegan's jumping is a major asset and Fahy feels the horse has the right temperament for the hullabaloo of a big festival meeting.
Sky Bet Chase live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race from Doncaster's Sky Bet Chase meeting, January 28-19, live on Sky Sports Racing
"So, no, I wouldn't be ruling out the Queen Mother. I would just love to see the horse run in it.
"It may be a way better option going for the Grand Annual, but I don't see why he should not be in the Queen Mother. He would be a joy to watch in that. He has done us no harm and we'll be able to enjoy him.
"Everything from here is jam on top and we shall hopefully see you at Cheltenham."