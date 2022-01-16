Bob Olinger sparkles at Punchestown in dominant Kildare Novice Chase success; Evens for Festival victory

Bob Olinger made it two wins in as many starts over fences when running out a cosy winner of the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown.
The seven-year-old, a dual Grade One hurdles victor last term, had triumphed on his chasing bow at Gowran in November although his jumping was not faultless on that occasion.
However, he turned in a more assured round of fencing in this Grade Three, with Rachael Blackmore content to maintain a watching brief in the early stages as Lifetime Ambition and Capodanno set the early gallop.
Watch the latest Off The Fence episode
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to review Constitution Hill's romp in the Tolworth and look ahead to Bob Olinger's next start.
With three fences down the back straight omitted due to the sun, it was a long run to the third-last with Bob Olinger clearly travelling well for Blackmore.
However, she had to start pushing on the 1-2 favourite turning in, but once Bob Olinger found top gear he swiftly put the race to bed, clearing the last in fine style before coming home four and three-quarter lengths ahead of the game Capodanno. Gaillard Du Mesnil plugged on for third, beaten a further 27 lengths.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Who are Everton lining up to replace Rafa?
- Everton sack Benitez | Rooney, Lampard on shortlist
- NFL Wild Card: 49ers @ Cowboys LIVE!
- Djokovic deported from Australia; 'I'm extremely disappointed'
- Djokovic saga: How it all went wrong & what happens next?
- Hits and misses: Leeds show rivals how show can go on
- Chelsea interested in signing PSG's Kurzawa on loan
- Murray beaten in Sydney final | 'It's been a long road'
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Auba to Barca before Vlahovic joins?
- Monday at AFCON: Who will join Cameroon in last 16?
Bob Olinger is now the evens favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham with both Coral and Paddy Power.
Clarence House Chase live on Sky Sports
Watch every race on Clarence House Chase day from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 22 at 12.40pm
De Bromhead was delighted with Bob Olinger's performance and felt he had progressed from his Gowran victory.
He said: "He was really good and Rachael was really happy with him. He jumped great and it was a class race.
"He'd come on a hell of a lot since Gowran and I think the experience he got there has really stood to him.
Get In on Sky Sports Racing
Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey are back with Get In, the funnest show in racing, on Friday January 14 from 4pm on Sky Sports Racing
"The second is obviously a good horse and the pair of them have pulled clear. Thankfully our man kept going."
De Bromhead is now looking towards Leopardstown next month for Bob Olinger, if conditions allow.
He added: "The Dublin Racing Festival is the plan subject to ground. There would want to be a good ease in the ground.
"It seems our best option. It's three weeks and I think that's the plan at the moment. He's got a lot of class and a great attitude."