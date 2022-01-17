Lingfield Winter Million: Slower ground to suit 2021 Tolworth Hurdle winner Metier, says Harry Fry

Trainer Harry Fry is hoping for a big run from 2021 Tolworth Hurdle winner Metier on Friday, with slower ground conditions looking to suit his horse at Lingfield.
The six-year-old made a flawless start to hurdling, winning on his first three starts including Grade One success in the Tolworth Hurdle in heavy ground at Sandown.
His two subsequent starts including a disappointing seventh in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle behind Appreciate It, before being pulled up on seasonal reappearance at Ascot.
However, his most recent start offered more encouragement, finishing fourth behind Tritonic in a Grade Three handicap hurdle at Ascot.
That run on ground quicker than ideal has given hope to trainer Fry, who told Sky Sports Racing that conditions and weight are both in the favour of his horse ahead of the £100,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle on Friday.
"He started his hurdles career fantastically well last year and then he had a couple of disappointing runs but the last day was very encouraging," Fry said.
"The handicapper has definitely given us a chance and conditions are in his favour so we are looking forward to Friday.
"His form last season was obviously on slow ground, particularly when he won the Tolworth on testing ground that day.
"So we have no concerns about that and hopefully it'll bring about the best in him."