Clarence House Chase: Shishkin expected to be improved for Ascot clash with Energumene, says Nicky Henderson

Shishkin will have "no excuses" as he faces up to the biggest challenge of his young career to date – a mouth-watering clash with Irish star Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Ahead of Saturday's Grade One contest, trainer Nicky Henderson says his unbeaten chaser has weighed in "considerably lighter" than when winning the Desert Orchid at Kempton last month.

Both Henderson and Willie Mullin stood their ground on Thursday, declaring each of their leading two-mile hopes - the pair top of the betting for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March - alongside Kim Bailey's defending champion First Flow and Dan Skelton's Amoola Gold.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports Racing, Henderson joked: "We've tried to organise a ferry strike all week but failed!"

He added: "I don't suppose any of us expected that we'd be stupid enough to take each other on this early in the season, but it's the race we wanted to go for and Willie [Mullins] wants to come too.

"There's Kim Bailey's horse as well, so that will at least guarantee a really good gallop.

"Last year Energumene didn't come over to Cheltenham and consequently gave Shishkin a rather easier Arkle that it might have been.

Image: Shishkin was an impressive winner of the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month

"The clash was going to have to happen sooner or later.

"I don't think it necessarily tells you who will win the Champion Chase but one thing is for certain: Whoever wins on Saturday will be favourite come March, but that doesn't mean an awful lot.

"[Shishkin] still has got a bit to prove but we're going to find out a lot more this weekend."

Henderson had earmarked the Clarence House as the perfect next stop before Cheltenham, having re-routed to Kempton over Christmas after Shishkin missed the Tingle Creek at Sandown due to illness.

The Kempton victory sparked emotional celebrations from Henderson, who had received some criticism for his decision not to run his Arkle winner earlier in the season.

Image: Energumene missed a big clash with Shishkin at Cheltenham last season

Reflecting on his reaction, Henderson said: "That was slightly down to the circumstances and the pressure we'd been put under prior to that when I wasn't happy with the horse.

"It turned out he was quite sick, which a lot of people didn't understand. I wanted to run in the Tingle Creek but I couldn't because he wasn't right.

"This time we are coming in with a race under our belt and he's quite considerably lighter weight-wise than he was at Kempton which I think tells you that there's quite a lot of improvement to come.

"Ascot should suit him. He jumped five fences this morning and seemed in great form. We come in with no excuses. It's going to be fascinating."

'Beware Mullins' two in the Supreme'

Image: Constitution Hill is as short as 2/1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle after his Tolworth Hurdle victory

Henderson and Mullins look set to go head to head on a number of occasions at Cheltenham later this year, kicking off with the opening race, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

The Seven Barrows handler has reiterated his plan to run both of his exciting youngsters - Jonbon and Constitution Hill - while Mullins has good chances with Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard.

"We thought at the beginning of the season that the novice hurdlers looked as if they might be a very decent bunch," Henderson said.

"With Jonbon, Constitution Hill, Balco Coastal and now Walking On Air; they are for the future. We've got a lot to look forward to.

Image: Dysart Dynamo was heavily backed for the Supreme after winning the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown

"Jonbon needs another run before [Cheltenham] to settle him down a little bit. It won't be very nice ground I don't expect but I think it'll do him good.

"At the moment I would say that Jonbon and Constitution Hill are almost certain to take each other on in the Supreme. I can't see any reason to move either of them up to two-and-a-half.

"They have different owners and both have the right to be there. Aidan [Coleman] has been riding Jonbon and Nico [De Boinville] has been riding Constitution Hill, so there's no need for any change of plan there.

"Willie has got two very good two-milers as well, so it's not just about us! Once Willie and that Irish team are taking us on nothing is easy."

Winter Million race perfect for One The Blind Side

Image: On The Blind Side (right) takes on Thomas Darby and Paisley Park in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle

Henderson holds a three-strong hand on the opening day of Lingfield's Winter Million festival on Friday.

Impressive Warwick winner Neil The Legend heads to the Winter Million Handicap Chase (4.08) - his "Gold Cup", according to Henderson - while Colonial Dreams is an outsider in the market for the Novices' Chase (3.00) on the card and On The Blind Side leads the betting for the Cazoo Hurdle (2.25).

Previewing On The Blind Side, who failed to finish on his last start in the Grade Two Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham, Henderson said: "He's fine and this race is made for him because it takes out the Grade One horses. He's not a Grade One horse but he's just below that standard.

"He's a wonderfully consistent person and had a great time last season.

"Cheltenham wasn't his greatest run but he's in very good form and worked beautifully on Saturday.

"We've got to compliment everybody for putting this weekend on because it's a huge amount of prize money and it's great credit to Arc [Lingfield owners]. We want to support it."