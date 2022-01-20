Lingfield Winter Million: Viola bids to give jockey Danny Muscutt a big winner in Winter Oaks

Talented young Newmarket jockey Daniel Muscutt is hoping to get a rousing tune out of James Fanshawe’s Viola in the first-ever running of the £100,000 Coral Winter Oaks Fillies’ Handicap at Lingfield Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Muscutt has already won three times on the five-year-old mare, as well as securing valuable black type for her owners Elite Racing in a Listed race at the Surrey track in November.

No surprise then that the South African-born rider is expecting another big performance from the daughter of Lope De Vega in the 10-furlong showpiece, which takes centre stage on the second day of the inaugural three-day Winter Million festival.

"She's a very straightforward mare who loves Lingfield," he said. "I've won on her twice around there and can safely say that I know her inside out.

"You can put her anywhere in a race, so she's tactically very adaptable and does have a turn of foot for a stayer."

Viola underlined her credentials for the big race by winning another notable prize at the first fixture on the new Tapeta surface at Southwell in early December, but that was over one-mile-and-four-furlongs, so is he concerned about the shorter trip?

"All her best form has been over further so it's not ideal, but she stands out among the entries and has the quality to make her presence felt, especially if they go a good gallop," he added.

"I've ridden her twice in the past week including a piece of work up Long Hill in Newmarket and am very happy with her. She's not a big girl so doesn't need a lot of work. James has her fresh and well."

Raised 4lb to a career-high mark of 94 after her Southwell success over one-mile-and-three-furlongs, Viola is the second-highest rated horse in the entries behind Virgin Snow, who finished eight lengths behind her that day, albeit on her return from a 15-month lay-off.

She may also renew rivalry with Charlie and Mark Johnston's Alba Rose, who was second at the Nottinghamshire track, and Roger Varian's Timeless Soul, who was only fourth.

Image: Viola (white, centre) and Muscutt on their way to victory at Lingfield in August 2020

Muscutt is also pencilled in for James Ferguson's promising gelding Diderot in the £30,000 MansionBet Proud Sponsors Of The AWC Handicap - a Class Two feature over one mile on the same bill.

He was in the saddle when the lightly raced son of Bated Breath bolted up in a one mile handicap at Chelmsford City last weekend - his first start for new connections the Owners Group after being bought out of Ger Lyons's yard at last year's July Sales for 90,000 guineas.

"It was a smart training performance by James to win with him at the first time of asking after a long time off," he explained.

"It was a late decision to put him in this race - he's a highly-strung horse who may need more time between runs - but I can see why it's an option. Although he won easily he's open to plenty of improvement and will be an exciting ride if he stands his ground, even off an 8lb higher mark."

The stylish 26-year-old is enjoying his best ever All-Weather season, sitting in fifth position in the championship table with 26 winners in midweek, and is determined to maintain his progress when the new turf season starts at the end of March.

It's important to keep upping the quality of horse I ride if I'm going to achieve success at the highest level.

As well as riding for his long-term supporters Marco Botti and James Fanshawe, Muscutt has forged potentially lucrative links with emerging young trainers Kevin Philippart De Foy and James Ferguson and rides out for them all four mornings a week.

He is relishing the prospect of high-level success for them all this year and is particularly excited about Ferguson's trio of El Bodegon, First Folio and Wineglass Bay.

"I've had a lot of time for El Bodegon since the first morning I sat on him," said Muscutt. "He's as tough as they come and is already a Group One winner. He has an exciting season ahead as he steps up in trip, same as his brother Best Solution did.

"James progressed First Folio to become a smart sprint handicapper last year and after a good winter on his back I think he can bridge the gap into stakes class this summer. I'm also hopeful that Wineglass Bay can make the grade after giving me a great feel at Southwell in December."

Image: First Folio (purple, left) wins at York in the June sunshine last year

Muscutt also has high hopes for Philippart De Foy's Pearl Glory: "A very tough filly who was a smidge unlucky in the Listed Dick Poole at Salisbury, but she's strengthened up over the winter and will have some nice races on her agenda."

He is relishing the opportunity to continue his association with Fanshawe's Euraquilo after winning a seven furlong maiden on him at Newcastle in September and Botti's promising All-Weather miler Mobashr - twice successful for him at Lingfield this winter.

"It's important to keep upping the quality of horse I ride if I'm going to achieve success at the highest level. With their support I'd like to think I can achieve my first Group winner and reach the century by the end of the year," added Muscutt, who recorded a career-best 84 last year.

If pedigrees count for anything, this articulate young horseman is destined to realise his goals. His father Peter trains 70 horses in Durban and Grandfather Brian enjoyed success as both a jockey and trainer.

"I watch all my dad's races and he watches all mine. We speak most days," added Muscutt, who has diligently honed his craft since first riding in a race as a teenage apprentice with the famed Andrew Balding academy a decade ago.

"My dad was assistant to top trainer Chris Waller in Australia for 10 years so I spent a few winters out there which was a massive help to me in the early days," he recalled. "Top jockeys Hugh Bowman and James McDonald were a great help and taught me how to be slick on a horse. To be on the ball.

"Being quite tall, I modelled myself on Richard Hughes and George Baker as a teenager and tried to be as stylish as they were. It's important to look tidy in a race."

Muscutt also acknowledges the continued support of nutritionist Dan Martin at Liverpool's Sir John Moores University in keeping his weight in check.

He said: "I keep my diet simple and eat lots of protein and have my weight well under control. Being a jockey can be a tough existence but I have some good people around me which is vital."

They include fiancée Claire Mackay, racing secretary to Fanshawe who will become Mrs Muscutt in July.

"She's a great sounding board and understands the pressures of the job. That's why she knows she's going to have to wait until the end of the turf season before I can take her on honeymoon - hopefully to South Africa as she's never been before."