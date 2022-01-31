Scilly Isles Novices' Chase: L'Homme Presse tops six at Sandown as unbeaten star takes Grade One test

L'Homme Presse is one of just six entries in Saturday's Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Venetia Williams' impressive seven-year-old has improved out of all recognition this season since being sent over fences.

Having made a winning chasing debut at Exeter from a mark of just 128, he went to Ascot where he won off 8lb higher and then progressed to win the Grade Two Dipper Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

The handicapper now has him on a mark of 154, which is of course irrelevant in Grade One company, but it does mark him out of one of the best novices in Britain.

His main rival, should both show up, would be Paul Nicholls' Pic D'Orhy.

Winner of the 2020 Betfair Hurdle, he would be unbeaten in three over fences this season but for falling at Newbury when clear.

He got back on an even keel in the Grade Two Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot last time out with an easy success.

Image: Pic D'Orhy (right) and Gladiateur Allen (Left) could meet again

Jane Williams' Gladiateur Allen was back in fourth that day and the two could meet again.

The Tom Lacy-trained Adrimel bounced back to winning ways last time out at Haydock winning by 15 lengths. He had been pulled up on his previous three runs but early in his career looked a promising type.

Nicky Henderson has entered Mister Coffey, just denied in a handicap at Kempton over Christmas, while Richard Hobson's Fugitif, who is two from three over fences, could also run.

Goshen set to feature in Contenders

The Virgin Bet Contenders Hurdle has also attracted six possibles, with Olly Murphy providing two of them in Hunters Call and Hardi Du Mesnil.

The pair are at completely different stages of their careers with Hunters Call now 12 and Hardi Du Mesnil having had just three runs in his life.

"They couldn't have more different profiles and I'm not sure what I'm going to do," said Murphy.

"Hardi Du Mesnil is a gorgeous young horse, but he lost his novice status after one run and had to run in an introductory hurdle. I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place with him really.

Image: Song For Someone (white cap) trails Hunters Call and Guard Your Dreams at the last in the International Hurdle

"He hasn't got enough experience to be running in handicaps, so I don't know if I run him and see how we get on. He's a lovely horse who does everything well at home. It's probably the right race for him but the wrong conditions.

"As for Hunters, Haydock just never worked out for him, they went a million (miles an hour) on a tight track and he couldn't keep up.

"I'd love an extra week but on his Cheltenham run (third in the International Hurdle), he'd be bang there. With such a small field I had to enter him really as where else do we go - his mark now (143) makes life in handicaps very tough."

Tom Symonds' Song For Someone, second on both his outings this year, is the highest-rated of the entries.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Guard Your Dreams, winner of the International Hurdle and third in the Relkeel, Global Citizen and Goshen complete the sextet, with the latter set to run.

"Goshen could do with some rain but as long as he scopes clean and his bloods are OK, he will run," said trainer Gary Moore.

Elsewhere on the card, Easysland could have his first outing for Jonjo O'Neill.

Tiger Roll's conqueror in the 2020 cross country chase at the Festival, holds entries in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle and the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase.