Liam Keniry made to wait for landmark winner after stunning two-runner dead heat at Wolverhampton

Jockey Liam Keniry was given an agonising wait at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening before securing his 1000th career victory in a remarkable two-runner dead heat.
The 39-year-old had been stuck on 998 winners for over six months after breaking his leg at Ascot in July, but finally hit the milestone in stunning fashion.
Riding 4/1 outsider Havana Goldrush for Stan Moore in a two-runner race, Keniry stalked his sole rival Golden Sands and Joe Fanning (1/6) before a gripping battle up the Wolverhampton straight resulted in a dead heat.
- Off The Fence: DRF preview and 33/1 Grand National tip
- Tiger Roll and Minella Times among Grand National entries
Get In on Sky Sports Racing
Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey return for Get In, the funnest show in racing, on Friday February, 4 from 4.40pm on Sky Sports Racing
Keniry then had to endure a long stewards' enquiry before the result remained unchanged, with the popular rider delighted to get over the milestone for trainer Stan Moore.
"It was good to ride it for Stan [Moore] and Sarah," Keniry told Sky Sports Racing. "They've given me a lot of rides throughout my career, I've already ridden for them as an apprentice so it was good to do it on one of his horses.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Rice, Bissouma, De Ligt latest
- Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation
- Papers: PL giants ready to enter Rice war
- Barca officially sign Aubameyang on free transfer from Arsenal
- Ramsey: Why I joined Rangers on 'nervy' Deadline Day
- Auba: Leaving without a goodbye hurts | Arsenal confirm exit
- Brazil see off Paraguay; Argentina edge Colombia - WCQ round-up
- Transfer Talk
- Ex-Dolphins coach Flores sues NFL for alleged 'racist hiring policies'
- Premier League January transfers: Club by club
"I wouldn't think a two-horse race could be a dead heat - I'm not sure that's even happened before really!
"My older brother Barry came to England before me, he was a jumps rider. I always rode ponies when I was a kid and I was always into horses and wanted to be a jockey.
"I rode some good winners for David Elsworth, he was very good to me. I was apprentice to Andrew Balding and rode a lot of winners for him and had a good grounding there.
"My first year I had a Royal Ascot winner for Ian Balding but that was a while ago but it's all been good."
Keniry enjoyed his most prolific campaign when riding 90 winners in 2010 and has ridden a handful of Group and Listed-race winners during his time in the saddle, but has no thoughts of giving up the game just yet.
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
"I've stuck at it a while - I think I've been in England for 20 years now," he added. "I would've got here a lot quicker but I was off for six months last year so that slowed things down a bit but I'm glad to be back.
"I ride out for Clive [Cox] quite a bit and he's got plenty of nice horses there and I ride out for other trainers - whoever wants me really.
"As flat jockeys go, there's still plenty of time and I'm still enjoying the riding and hopefully keep kicking on and riding winners."