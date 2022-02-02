Liam Keniry made to wait for landmark winner after stunning two-runner dead heat at Wolverhampton

Jockey Liam Keniry was given an agonising wait at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening before securing his 1000th career victory in a remarkable two-runner dead heat.

The 39-year-old had been stuck on 998 winners for over six months after breaking his leg at Ascot in July, but finally hit the milestone in stunning fashion.

Riding 4/1 outsider Havana Goldrush for Stan Moore in a two-runner race, Keniry stalked his sole rival Golden Sands and Joe Fanning (1/6) before a gripping battle up the Wolverhampton straight resulted in a dead heat.

Keniry then had to endure a long stewards' enquiry before the result remained unchanged, with the popular rider delighted to get over the milestone for trainer Stan Moore.

"It was good to ride it for Stan [Moore] and Sarah," Keniry told Sky Sports Racing. "They've given me a lot of rides throughout my career, I've already ridden for them as an apprentice so it was good to do it on one of his horses.

"I wouldn't think a two-horse race could be a dead heat - I'm not sure that's even happened before really!

"My older brother Barry came to England before me, he was a jumps rider. I always rode ponies when I was a kid and I was always into horses and wanted to be a jockey.

"I rode some good winners for David Elsworth, he was very good to me. I was apprentice to Andrew Balding and rode a lot of winners for him and had a good grounding there.

"My first year I had a Royal Ascot winner for Ian Balding but that was a while ago but it's all been good."

Keniry enjoyed his most prolific campaign when riding 90 winners in 2010 and has ridden a handful of Group and Listed-race winners during his time in the saddle, but has no thoughts of giving up the game just yet.

"I've stuck at it a while - I think I've been in England for 20 years now," he added. "I would've got here a lot quicker but I was off for six months last year so that slowed things down a bit but I'm glad to be back.

"I ride out for Clive [Cox] quite a bit and he's got plenty of nice horses there and I ride out for other trainers - whoever wants me really.

"As flat jockeys go, there's still plenty of time and I'm still enjoying the riding and hopefully keep kicking on and riding winners."