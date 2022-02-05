Irish Arkle: Blue Lord wins dramatic Leopardstown clash to give Willie Mullins three Grade One victories

In a dramatic race, Haut En Couleurs fell early on leaving Saint Sam the leader; he wilted approaching the second-last with Riviere D'etel looking the likely winner; she hit the last and allowed Blue Lord to cling on for a narrow success

Saturday 5 February 2022 15:11, UK

Blue Lord powers to the front in the Irish Arkle
Image: Blue Lord powers to the front in the Irish Arkle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Blue Lord held off the late rally of Riviere D'etel to claim the Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins' seven-year-old arrived unbeaten in two starts over fences, but he did not jump as slick as he had done previously in the early stages as stablemate Saint Sam set a strong early gallop under Rachael Blackmore.

The pace caught out another Mullins runner, Haut En Couleurs, who was an early faller.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

By halfway Saint Sam had really strung the field out, but Jack Kennedy was intent on keeping tabs on the leader aboard Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'etel.

The mare took up the running and held an advantage running to the last, with Paul Townend at pains to keep in touch on Blue Lord (5-2) which proved vital as Riviere D'etel made a mistake and lost all momentum.

Trending

Ferny Hollow and Riviere D&#39;etel battle it out in the Racing Post Novice Chase
Image: Ferny Hollow and Riviere D'etel battle it out in the Racing Post Novice Chase

Blue Lord got away from the fence the quicker but crossed in front of Riviere D'etel, causing Kennedy to switch on his mount and she then began to rally, closing to within half a length. But while the stewards had a look, the placings remained unaltered.

Also See:

Betfair left the winner unchanged at 11-4 for the Arkle at Cheltenham next month.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema