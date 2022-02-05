Irish Arkle: Blue Lord wins dramatic Leopardstown clash to give Willie Mullins three Grade One victories

Blue Lord held off the late rally of Riviere D'etel to claim the Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.
Willie Mullins' seven-year-old arrived unbeaten in two starts over fences, but he did not jump as slick as he had done previously in the early stages as stablemate Saint Sam set a strong early gallop under Rachael Blackmore.
The pace caught out another Mullins runner, Haut En Couleurs, who was an early faller.
- Honeysuckle star attraction in Irish Champion Hurdle
- Vauban 2/1 for Triumph after Spring Juvenile success
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
By halfway Saint Sam had really strung the field out, but Jack Kennedy was intent on keeping tabs on the leader aboard Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'etel.
The mare took up the running and held an advantage running to the last, with Paul Townend at pains to keep in touch on Blue Lord (5-2) which proved vital as Riviere D'etel made a mistake and lost all momentum.
Trending
- Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams LIVE!
- FREE STREAM: LPGA Drive On Championship LIVE!
- What time are Eubank Jr and Shields in the ring?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Lingard, Militao, Osimhen latest
- Lampard: This is a day I'll never forget | Frank bemoans set-piece woes
- Car launch season begins | F1 Gossip latest
- Bolton allege racism, spitting at Morecambe | Evatt: I'm emotional
- Six Nations: Victories for Ireland and Scotland recap
- Arrests after 'assault' on Accrington's Pell at Rotherham
- U19 World Cup Final: India beat England by four wickets LIVE!
Blue Lord got away from the fence the quicker but crossed in front of Riviere D'etel, causing Kennedy to switch on his mount and she then began to rally, closing to within half a length. But while the stewards had a look, the placings remained unaltered.
Betfair left the winner unchanged at 11-4 for the Arkle at Cheltenham next month.