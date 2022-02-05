Spring Juvenile Hurdle: Vauban as short as 2/1 for Triumph Hurdle after emphatic Leopardstown success

Vauban paid a handsome compliment to Pied Piper with a smooth success in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Beaten on his only previous start by Gordon Elliott's Pied Piper, who has subsequently bolted up at Cheltenham, this time Elliott took him on with Fil Dor.

Fil Dor had done nothing wrong over hurdles prior to this Grade One assignment, winning all three starts including a Grade Two over Christmas.

Image: Fil Dor has been pushed out to 5/1 for the Triumph Hurdle

Understandably he was sent off the 6-5 favourite with Willie Mullins' Vauban a 9-4 chance on just his second start.

Vauban's jumping could have been slicker, but when Paul Townend moved him into contention on the turn from home, he made Fil Dor looked decidedly one-paced.

The Rich Ricci-owned Vauban pulled three lengths clear and is now 2-1 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle with Sky Bet behind 9-4 Pied Piper. Fil Dor was pushed out to 5-1.

A jubilant Ricci said: "When I saw what Pied Piper did I was hoping he'd come on and there's more to come, I think. That was very impressive for a four-year-old."