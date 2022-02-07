Jamie Codd: 'Revelation' Galvin on the upgrade and could land wide-open Cheltenham Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival legend Jamie Codd has said Galvin could be classy enough to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup, having impressed over Christmas with victory in the Grade One Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Affectionately known as 'The Coddfather' to his fans, Jamie Codd has ridden 10 Cheltenham Festival winners despite being an amateur rider, but was unable to ride Galvin last year due to coronavirus protocol banning amateurs from taking part.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding won the National Hunt Chase at the track last year and Codd said the horse has been a revelation, adding he must have every chance in a wide-open Gold Cup.

"What a story to be honest," he said. "He had humble beginnings really, he won a few summer bumpers, went over to Perth to pick up a few hurdles but he's just been a revelation since going chasing.

"Last season he was good but this year we thought we might've just been getting ahead of the pack in Down Royal.

"But obviously he went to Leopardstown and just blew them away. It was just a fantastic ride from Davy as well.

"The Gold Cup is just so wide open that you have to imagine he has as good a chance as any and he's on the upgrade as well."

Codd also described his Champion Bumper ride American Mike as 'brilliant' when speaking to the Get In team on Friday.

He has ridden some jumping superstars including Envoi Allen and Cause of Causes to victory at Prestbury Park, and looks set to ride another potential star for Gordon Elliott with unbeaten American Mike, who has won very easily on his two starts.

"He wins by the length of the straight! I love him and I think from day one he came from a serious outfit, the Monbeg boys with Sean and Eamonn Doyle and he's done nothing but improve since he came to Gordon's.

"We went to Tipperary early doors last October and I sat on this lad and he was just brilliant. He's progressed all the way through from his bumper at Down Royal and then at Navan.

"Look, he had a canter round but he's going to be at Cheltenham fresh and well with Gordon deciding not to run him again.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him run at Cheltenham."

The Irish jockey also gave a position mention to Triumph Hurdle favourite Pied Piper, who could clash with stablemate Fil Dor who was beaten by Vauban at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"He won very, very well," Codd said. "Davy gave him a very smart ride - he left everything happen in front of him, jumped well and he came from good quarters in John Gosden and The Queen.

"Gordon has a nice predicament to be in now with Fil Dor and Pied Piper so it's very interesting.

"Cheltenham is everything. Me and Davy Russell were there last week walking back the horses from the inside of the track and it still gets you.

"A January day but Cheltenham is just class. I wish there was 25 days of it every year!"