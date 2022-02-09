Wesley Ward: Leading American trainer has 12 Royal Ascot trophies stolen from his Kentucky home

American flat trainer Wesley Ward has declared his 12 Royal Ascot trophies stolen from his home in Versailles, Kentucky.

The Keeneland trainer reported the trophies missing on Tuesday night, including his Commonwealth Cup trophy won last year by Campanelle and Frankie Dettori, having been awarded the race after interference with eventual second Dragon Symbol.

Ward told news network Lexington 18 that the trophies could be worth up to $100,000 but more significantly represent sentimental value, in particular his 2015 Diamond Jubilee trophy - won by Undrafted and Dettori - which was presented to him by the Queen.

Image: Frankie Dettori celebrates winning at Royal Ascot on Campanelle

"Being a country boy and being able to meet the Queen of England," Ward said.

"It was certainly a memory that not only I but [my kids will] never forget. It's just a big loss today.

"[My oldest son] has been going to Royal Ascot with me since he's 10 years old so it's a big loss for him as well."

A camera set up inside Ward's home captured one image of the person believed to be responsible for the thefts, although it did not capture the person's face.

An officer with the Versailles Police Department has confirmed an investigation had been opened into the allegations.