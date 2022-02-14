Robbie Dunne ban: BHA set date to hear jockey's appeal against 18-month suspension for bullying Bryony Frost

Robbie Dunne was found in breach of four counts of engaging in conduct which the BHA considers is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing by bullying and harassing Bryony Frost; he was hit with an 18-month ban, with three months suspended

Jockey Robbie Dunne is appealing his 18-month ban from racing after being found guilty of bullying and harassing Bryony Frost

Jockey Robbie Dunne will appeal his 18-month ban for bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost at a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) hearing on March 30.

Dunne was found in breach of four counts of engaging in conduct which the BHA considers is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing by bullying and harassing Frost over a seven-month period in 2020.

Dunne, who denied all but one of the charges brought against him, was given an extension to appeal last year's verdict and his representatives formally submitted to the BHA on January 20, appealing both the finding of the case and the subsequent penalty.

He was hit with an 18-month ban from racing, three of which were suspended, so is currently unable to race from December 10, 2021 until March 9, 2023 inclusive.

In publishing its written reasons for Dunne's suspension in January, the BHA said: "A financial penalty was wholly insufficient to meet the justice of this case. Suspension of licence was inevitable.

Image: Dunne was ruled to have bullied and harassed Frost (pictured) over a seven-month period in 2020

"The matters proved were consecutive, occurred over six months, as time went by deepening in spitefulness, and consequently the words and acts achieving the increasingly chilling effect upon the victim which Mr Dunne intended."

The panel for the appeal will include Anthony Boswood QC, Lord Rathcreedan and Jeremy Philips and will be held in person at the head offices of the BHA.