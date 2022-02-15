Grand National: Henry De Bromhead 'surprised' with weight given to defending winner Minella Times

Henry De Bromhead, trainer of 2021 Grand National winner Minella Times, has said he was "surprised" with the weight given to his nine-year-old, having been handed an increase of 15lb from last year's renewal up to a mark of 161.

The hike means de Bromhead's star would carry the same weight as 2018 and 2019 Aintree hero Tiger Roll, although his connections have ruled out a bid for a third victory in the race due to their allocated weight of 11st 4lbs.

Tiger Roll is 11lb higher than his 2018 victory and 2lb higher than his success in 2019 when he defeated Magic of Light to become the first horse to win back-to-back Nationals since Red Rum in 1974.

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki says Tiger Roll's absence from this year's Grand National will be 'gutting' as owner Michael O'Leary slams the dual winner's handicap rating as 'absurd'.

He was withdrawn from the race in 2021, having been given a mark of 166, and owner Michael O'Leary has described his this year's mark of 161 as "absurd".

Minella Times has been out of form since winning last year's historic contest, falling in the Grade One John Durkan before being pulled up at Leopardstown earlier this month.

"I didn't think he went up as much as that after he won and going on his form this year I'm surprised he got increased," De Bromhead said.

Image: Rachael Blackmore after winning the Grand National on Minella Times

"He loves it around Aintree and certainly did last year, so hopefully he'll come back to form now. He's been a little bit off form recently but he looks like he's coming back to form and hopefully he will by then.

"They certainly have to enjoy it to do well around there and hopefully going back will help him find his form."

Martin Greenwood, BHA Jump Handicappers' Team Leader, explained his reasoning for the handicap marks given to both of the former winners.

"I have relented a bit with Tiger Roll and he is down to 161 from 166 last year, which is 5lbs lower.

Ted Walsh has given a positive update on Grand National hope Any Second Now, who finished third in last year's race, and pointed out two more selections who could go under the radar in the Aintree showpiece.

"As I keep telling people, you can't just ignore his win in the Cross Country at Cheltenham last season which was less than 12 months ago when he easily defeated two good horses in Easysland and Some Neck.

"He and Minella Times - the two previous winners among the entries - are both on 161. Minella Times has run two stinkers this year but it was only three starts ago that he was winning the Grand National."

The weights are headed by two Elliott horses in recent Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated and 2021 National Hunt Chase victor Galvin, who would both carry 11st 10lb if taking up the engagement.

Image: Galvin and Davy Russell in action at Leopardstown during the Savills Chase

Elliott also has the last horse guaranteed to run in the race, with Braeside set to carry 10st 5lb as the 40th runner at this stage.

Ted Walsh runs Any Second Now in the race, having finished third in the race last year despite interference in the opening mile of the race pushing him and Mark Walsh back in the field.

"All I control is to get him there in good nick," Walsh said. "If I can get him there in as good a nick in two months as he is now I'll be happy.

"He's good and sound, eating well and looking well. He had a run at Navan in a hurdle race and ran well enough."