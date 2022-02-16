Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy to face BHA charges for breach of Covid-19 protocol and failed breath tests on Tuesday

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy will face British Horseracing Authority charges on Tuesday February 22 over a breach of COVID-19 travel protocols in 2020 and two failed breath tests last year.

Murphy relinquished his riding licence last year in order to focus on his rehabilitation after a breach of coronavirus protocols.

The BHA released a statement revealing that Murphy had breached protocol in September 2020 after two racecourse incidents relating to alcohol during 2021, including failing a breathalyser test at Newmarket in October last year.

Image: Oisin Murphy holds the trophy after being crowned Champion Jockey for 2021

After that decision, Murphy said: "On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I've let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.

"In addition to this, there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help.

"In recognition of this, I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps."

Image: Oisin Murphy was crowned Champion Jockey in 2021, narrowly defeating William Buick

The Independent Disciplinary Panel of the BHA will consider the following:



1. Whether Mr Murphy breached Rule (J)24.6 of the Rules by misleading or attempting to mislead the BHA or one of its employees regarding the destination of his travel in order to circumvent Coronavirus restrictions

2. Whether Mr Murphy breached Rule (J)24 of the Rules by failing to comply with the BHA's COVID-19 Requirements, namely:

i. misleading BHA Officials by deliberately providing incorrect information to access racecourses contrary to Rule (J)24.6; and/or

ii. entering racecourses whilst failing to comply with Government requirements and Racecourse Terms of Condition and Entry contrary to Rule (J)24.4

3. Whether Mr Murphy breached Rule (J)19 of the Rules by acting in a manner which is prejudicial to the proper integrity, conduct and good reputation of the sport.

4. Whether Mr Murphy breached Rule (K)55 (Alcohol) due to the presence of alcohol above the threshold level of 54 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine in a sample collected from Murphy at Chester racecourse on 5 May 2021.

5. Whether Mr Murphy breached Rule (K)55 (Alcohol) due to the presence of alcohol above the threshold level of 32 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in a sample collected from Murphy at Newmarket Racecourse on 8 October 2021.