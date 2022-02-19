Ascot Chase: Fakir D'Oudairies proves too strong for Two For Gold as Joseph O'Brien lands Grade One

Fakir D'Oudairies proved too good for his British rivals to land the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase for Joseph O'Brien and Mark Walsh.

The seven-year-old gave Ireland a first win in the race since 1996, when Eddie O'Grady trained Sound Man to victory.

After travelling nicely in the rear, Walsh made smooth headway wide of early leaders Dashel Drasher and Two For Gold.

As the defending champion wilted in the ground, Two For Gold battled it out with Fakir D'Oudairies up the straight and was given a chance when the Irish raider hit the second-last fence.

Image: Fakir D'oudairies beats Two For Gold to win the Grade One Ascot Chase

But Walsh soon took command again and powered away in the closing stages to win by over a length, with Bass having to settle for second - Fanion D'Estruval was back in third for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

Speaking after the race, jockey Mark Walsh said: "I thought I was going to win going to the second-last fence but he got in underneath it and let the horse get a few lengths on us.

"He stuck his head down really well and battled all the way to the line - luckily we came out on top.

"Joseph does a brilliant job on him but he's a tough horse and a great horse to be associated with."

Thomas tempted by Coral Cup

Good Risk At All was a dominant winner of the Dingley's Promise Handicap Hurdle, providing Charlie Deutsch and Sam Thomas with doubles on the day.

Only two horses looked likely to get involved with over half a mile to run, as Christopher Wood for Deutsch's usual trainer Venetia Williams went with the favourite under Harry Bannister.

But as they turned for home, it became clear that Deutsch was travelling much the best and he was able to take a look over his shoulder between the final two hurdles before nudging clear to win with any amount in hand.

Image: Good Risk At All and Charlie Deutsch cruise to victory at Ascot in the handicap hurdle

After the race, trainer Sam Thomas said: "Today is the first day he's really had his conditions that he's already proven himself on. He won last season at Cheltenham on heavy ground.

"Although he's strong traveller, he probably hasn't got the gears to quicken.

"He's got to earn his right to be there. We have entries at Cheltenham in the novices but we might think we could sneak into the Coral Cup off the back of that."

Earlier on the card, Fortescue powered home in the final 100 yards to land the Listed Swinley Handicap Chase for claiming jockey Hugh Nugent and Henry Daly.

Favourite Fiddlerontheroof struggled early on but warmed up as the race progressed and looked likely to land the odds over the final fence, picking off Truckers Lodge and course specialist Regal Encore.

But as jockey Brendan Powell looked to have got the better of his two rivals for Colin Tizzard, Nugent galvanised his mount down the outside to hit the front in the closing stages and take the £48,000 prize.

Truckers Lodge finished third for Paul Nicholls and Lorcan Williams, with Regal Encore back in fourth.

Image: Hugh Nugent and Fortescue going on to land the Swinley Listed Handicap Chase at Ascot

Jockey Hugh Nugent said after the race: "He means a lot to use because my grandad owned and bred the horse.

"He's had horses with Henry until he started and my family are here so it means a lot.

"I've tried to just squeeze him and keep squeezing - they have come past him but I wasn't too worried as I knew he would respond to the pressure and he did."