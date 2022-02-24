Group One winner Addeybb set to return to action in the summer for William Haggas team after health scare

William Haggas has issued a clean bill of health to Addeybb following a serious health scare at the end of last year.

Now an eight-year-old, the globetrotting gelding is on course to return to action in the summer.

Having enjoyed great success in Australia for the past coupe of years, a blood clot on his hock, which then became infected, prevented the son of Pivotal from returning this time around.

Haggas was fearful for his future at one stage but thankfully Addeybb, a four-time Group One winner, including the 2020 Champion Stakes at Ascot, has made a full recovery.

"He's marvellous, he's in good shape," said Haggas.

"We had a real scare, we thought we were going to lose him in November but he's fine now.

"Hopefully we'll have him ready to return in the summer."