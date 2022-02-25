Saudi Cup: William Buick to miss Riyadh and Meydan rides after testing positive for Covid-19

Leading jockey William Buick will miss out on the lucrative $20m Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Godolphin jockey had four rides headed by the well-fancied Naval Crown for trainer Charlie Appleby in the 1351 Turf Sprint.

A statement said: "William Buick has returned a positive PCR test and will not be able to fulfil his rides on Saudi Cup day."

Image: William Buick celebrates after riding Yibir to victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf race

He also had to give up his four mounts at Meydan on Friday, including likely favourite New Kingdom in the Jumeirah Derby.

James Doyle will take over on Naval Crown and on Siskany in the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, with Frankie Dettori replacing Buick on Noble Truth in the Saudi Derby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey David Egan says he is confident of a big run from Mishriff in Saturday's Saudi Cup, but admits the race is wide open this year

David Egan comes in for Buick's other ride on Copano Kicking the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

Egan also gets a spare ride on Happy Power in the Turf Sprint due to Doyle switching from Andrew Balding's charge to Naval Crown in that race.