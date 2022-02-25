Winter Derby: Runner-by-runner guide and big-race verdict with Royal Ascot winner Lord North returning to the track

At The Races pundit Kate Tracey casts her eye over the eight runners in Saturday's Betway Winter Derby from Lingfield Park, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Alenquer

Jockey: Cieren Fallon, Trainer: W J Haggas

A three-time winner in his career, Alenquer certainly has the ability to take a contest of this nature. He is, after all, already a Royal Ascot winner which came last season in the King Edward VII Stakes.

The ground was listed as heavy in that contest, and it made sense that he should take to the conditions given he is a German-bred son of Adlerflug.

Image: Alenquer

However, conditions were not as testing as advertised on the visual impression and the time of the race. Therefore, I think it's dangerous to pigeonhole this horse into preferring a deeper surface.

He makes his all-weather debut in this race but there is every chance he may take to this new surface. Of course, he has enough questions to have to answer in terms of the track and surface however, his ability should still stand him in good enough stead.

Al Zaraqaan

J: Hollie Doyle, T: Archie Watson

Archie Watson and Hambleton Racing probably still haven't come back down to earth yet following their Doha success with Outbox which earned a first prize of over £400,000 and the same connections team up again here with Al Zaraqaan.

Al Zaraqaan is certainly a happier horse on the all-weather where his record of four wins from five starts speaks for itself. That in comparison to the one win from six flat turf outings.

His return to an artificial surface on the back of a four-month break resulted in another success and meant he was unbeaten from four all-weather starts at that stage.

He was sent off as favourite in the Listed Winter Derby Trial last time out and was able to dictate the pace on the frontend and looked to have the race in safe keeping. However, he was headed inside the final 110yds before weakening out of contention quickly.

If he bounces back, he remains with leading claims.

Barn Owl

J: Rhys Clutterbuck, T: G L Moore

One of the two big-priced outsiders in the race, Barn Owl certainly has plenty to do on official ratings. He is currently rated 91 after progressing through the handicap ranks following his novice win at Ripon in June.

His next success came on his penultimate start in the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap at Beverley where he was a well-backed favourite and justified the support readily.

The subsequent 7lb rise for that win may have told last time out when only third at Kempton, having been sent off the 8/11 favourite for that contest but weakened to finish third.

Admittedly, the winner Marching Army won over the same course and distance on his next start and looks a smart type. Even forgiving that latest third-place effort when behind two likeable types, it still leaves Barn Owl plenty to find in this company.

Fancy Man

J: S M Levey, T: R Hannon

Hat-trick seeking Fancy Man bids to continue his improvement as he progresses through the ranks. He won the Listed Winter Derby Trial last time out in comfortable style but may well have been aided by being ridden wider into the home turn.

Nevertheless, it was still a very fair effort to hold King Of The South and Al Zaraqaan in second and fourth respectively.

He showed clear signs that he's strengthened up in that latest run because he was able to quicken up in good style off the steady pace.

In his younger years, he lacked that turn of foot and as a big horse, it makes sense that he's only filling his frame now.

He has plenty to find with Lord North and Alenquer on official ratings, but they are both yet to prove themselves at Lingfield. Fancy Man may improve again and still only finish third, but he remains a likeable type.

Forest Of Dean

J: K T O'Neill, T: J & T Gosden

The winner of this race last year where he showed a good attitude to prevail by just under a length but he's only had two starts since his 2021 Winter Derby success though.

He hasn't been seen since June 2021 when only beating one home in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and prior to that lesser run he had shown his aptitude for this course and distance.

The Gosden's have a solid record in the Winter Derby, winning the last three renewals.

The other two winners from the yard were Wissahickon and Dubai Warrior but John and Thady Gosden are of course, also represented by Lord North in the race this year which sets Forest Of Dean a tough task in itself.

It's difficult to know what to expect from Forest Of Dean on the back of this long lay-off and I'm happy to just watch him here on return.

King Of The South

J: Callum Shepherd, T: W J Knight

King Of The South looks a decent price to chance each-way in this contest.

William Knight's representative has run all bar one of his 14 career starts on the all-weather where he's shown significant progression these past two winters.

He went into the Winter Derby Trial last time out bidding for a four-time and came off second best behind the reopposing Fancy Man however, he didn't get an ideal run.

That was yet another likeable performance from King Of The South and with more luck, he looks sure to run into a place again at a big price.

Lord North

J: R Havlin, T: J & T Gosden

The best horse in this race is Lord North with his official rating of 123 showcasing that in itself. He is sighting the Winter Derby for his return instead of travelling to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Neom Cup.

His return on the back of an 11-month absence instead comes at Lingfield where he should prove his class despite the lay-off. The Dubawi gelding is a six-year-old now but should be set for another strong campaign.

Image: Lord North races clear to win the 2020 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

He was an impressive winner of the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes in 2020 at Royal Ascot before three further Group One starts that season where he ran with credit on two occasions.

Lord North was last seen winning the Dubai Turf on World Cup night at Meydan in March 2021. He was an impressive winner of that contest on the back of a four-month break.

Of course, he has a longer absence to defy here but, all being well, he should win this Group Three contest.

Pistoletto

J: Darragh Keenan, T: J Ryan

The lowest rated horse in the race is Pistoletto who has an official rating of 90.

He found life tough when upped into a Listed contest at Kempton where he finished fourth and since those starts, he's had three outings at Sakhir, Bahrain where he's not featured in any.

He will come into this race fit and returns to the all-weather which should suit him more. However, it's difficult to envisage him worrying the market leaders.

Kate Tracey's Verdict

It is incredibly difficult to see past LORD NORTH for the win in this race and I will side with him to bring his class to the fore with another success on his CV.

Of course, Lord North is a short-priced favourite which makes backing him unappealing to many. Therefore, the other angle I like in the race is backing KING OF THE SOUTH each-way in the hope he can run into a place.