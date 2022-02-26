Saudi Cup: Emblem Road causes 80/1 shock to bag $20m prize; Mishriff well-beaten for John Gosden team

Emblem Road and Wigberto Ramos pulled off a huge shock to land the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh for local trainer Mitab Almulawah at odds of 80/1.

The four-year-old came into the race with six wins from his eight starts, although seemingly lacked the heavyweight class of the likes of defending champion Mishriff and American contenders Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon.

But as a blistering early pace allowed a closer to strike and the market leaders to fall by the wayside, it was Emblem Road and Ramos who took full advantage by charging home down the outside, defeating Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammar and Flavien Prat by half a length.

Steven Asmussen's Midnight Bourbon was back in third with fellow locally-trained Making Miracles - winner of the Chester Cup in 2019 - staying on well in fourth.

Mishriff was struggling from an early stage and was ultimately well-beaten for David Egan and John & Thady Gosden, whilst a sluggish start from Real World and Frankie Dettori ended any chance for the Saeed Bin Surror-trained runner.

Panama-born jockey Ramos, 53, said: "I knew he had a chance but now he's won the Saudi Cup I can't believe it.

"I waited a little bit and took my horse to the outside and I knew he would find for me. I did not hear anything. I just wanted the finishing line to get this thing done.

Image: Christophe Lemaire landed a four-timer at the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh.

"It was difficult to decide between the two horses (Emblem Road and stable mate Making Miracles) but I chose right.

"This is definitely the best moment of my career. I have been here in Saudi for 24 years.

Earlier on the card, favourite Authority (7/4) provided Japan with victory in the opener when landing the Group Three Neom Turf Cup for Christophe Lemaire - who had a four-timer on the day - and Tetsuya Kimura.

Lemaire got the five-year-old out of the gates in swift fashion, hitting the front and stacking up the runners in behind.

That included William Muir's Pyledriver, who failed to settle and travelled three wide under jockey Martin Dwyer.

As Pyledriver wilted in the final two furlongs, Authority piled it on in front and was not for catching, eventually landing the odds by a length from Kaspar in second and Ebaiyra back in third.

Japan also landed the Group Three 1351 Turf Sprint, with Songline who gave jockey Lemaire a double on the day.

Lemaire and Songline took up the running from favourite Naval Crown and James Doyle around the final bend, before holding off the late challenge from Happy Romance and Tom Marquand.

And in the following race, Lemaire made it three from three as Stay Foolish quickened from the front to land the Group three Red Sea Turf Handicap for trainer Yoshito Yahagi, before the French jockey bagged a fourth on the day with Dancing Prince taking the Group Three Riyadh Dirt Sprint for Keisuke Miyata.

Pinehurst was a game winner of the Group Three Saudi Derby for American trainer Bob Baffert and rider Flavien Prat.

The pace looked strong with Pinehurst in the front trio and that speed looked to open the door up for something to pounce late, with Sekifu and Christian Demuro charging down the outside, but the American horse managed to cling on by half a length at the line.