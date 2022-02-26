Winter Derby: Alenquer lowers the colours of Lord North in dominant Lingfield success for William Haggas team

Alenquer lowered the colours of Group One winner Lord North to land the Group Three Betway Winter Derby for Cieren Fallon and William Haggas.
Fallon picked up the running with three furlongs to run on the 11/4 second favourite, overtaking Hollie Doyle and Al Zaraqaan who had led in the early stages.
The four-year-old was flanked on either side by Lord North, who was running for the first time in just under a year, and Fancy Man who won the Derby Trial earlier this month.
- Buick, Skelton and Doyle pick up top awards at The Lesters
- National Spirit preview: Allmankind aims to book Festival spot
But Fallon had enough left in the tank on Royal Ascot winner Alenquer to quicken away again, pulling clear to defeat Lord North and Rab Havlin by two-and-a-half lengths, with Fancy Man back in third.
Speaking after the race, Fallon told Sky Sports Racing: "It was pretty straightforward, he jumped well, I got a nice enough position and Hollie was setting a nice pace which I was able to just sit off.
"I wanted to get him comfortable which is important on this track with the undulations, and then when Hollie started to get a bit of a breather in I wanted to keep the pressure on as he stays a mile and a half so I didn't want to get done for pace.
"Towards the end he picked up well. He was still a bit unorganised and tried to run around a bit, but he found his feet in the home straight and he won like a good horse.
"It shows what a good horse he is to win on this type of track, he's obviously the best horse in the race and isn't having much of a blow. He didn't really handle the track and his natural ability pulled him through.
"He had a racecourse gallop two weeks ago at Southwell and we knew this run would bring him forward so we didn't think he'd put up a performance like that.
"I think the plan is the Sheema Classic and this should have been the perfect prep."
In the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes, One Night Stand caused a minor shock when leading from pillar to post under an inspired ride from Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle.
Doyle - named Female Jockey of the Year in Friday's Lesters Awards - took up the running early and poached a two-length lead, an advantage that proved crucial in the closing stages.
The duo kicked off the bend and although the gap was closing, One Night Stand managed to hold off the charging Mondammej and Cam Hardie who was beaten by just a neck in second.
Strong Power and Kieran O'Neill were a further neck back in third, with joint-favourites Exalted Angel and Tone The Barone fourth and fifth respectively.