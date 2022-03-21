Dubai World Cup: Real World impresses trainer Saeed bin Suroor in time trial ahead of Meydan showdown

Real World has been getting trainer Saeed bin Suroor excited about the prospect of a 10th Dubai World Cup victory after posting impressive times in his build-up for Saturday's showpiece at Meydan.

The five-year-old is looking to bounce back from disappointment in last month's Saudi Cup, where he ended a five-race unbeaten spell which had begun with a dominant victory in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June 2021.

Bin Suroor, who has won a record nine of the 25 editions of the Dubai World Cup, reports Real World to have worked as well as his dual winner of the race Thunder Snow, who lifted the crown for Godolphin's longest-serving handler in 2018 and 2019.

"Last Thursday he worked really well on the All-Weather and gave me the same time as when Thunder Snow won the Dubai World Cup two times, in one minute and 26 seconds," Bin Suroor told Sky Sports Racing.

"That shows you the class with which he can handle the All-Weather.

"The horse is really very good and exercising like a professional. I give him a chance and am looking forward to seeing him run a big race."

Bin Suroor is happy to forgive Real World his effort at the Saudi Cup in Riyadh when a slow start gave jockey Frankie Dettori a lot to do from the rear of the field.

Image: Real World, ridden by Marco Ghiani, wins The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York

"In Riyadh, when they jumped off, he missed the break and that's game over," Bin Suroor said. "With the kick-back and everything, he was sat too far back.

"I've said 'forget that race'. We're going to run him again now over a-mile-and-a-quarter as he won over that at Newbury and it's the best trip for him."

Asked what Saturday's race means to owners Godolphin, who themselves are nine-time winners, Bin Suroor added: "It is a very important race for us but at the same time it's very difficult to win it.

"The best come from America, Europe, Japan and all over the world just for this one race.

"These are multiple Group One winners so to win it is just the best."