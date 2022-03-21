John Quinn to bide his time before making Lincoln call for Safe Voyage

John Quinn will wait until later in the week before deciding whether to allow Safe Voyage to take his chance under top weight in Saturday's SBK Lincoln at Doncaster.

It will be three years next month since the nine-year-old last competed in handicap company, since when he has won at Listed, Group Three and Group Two level.

Quinn reports his stable stalwart in fine form ahead and hopes to see him make his seasonal reappearance on Town Moor, where he holds an alternative engagement in the Listed Doncaster Mile.

"I don't know which way we're going to go at the moment. We're going to study both races and see how the week goes," said the Malton-based trainer.

"The ground should be all right. It will be goodish ground, but so long as it's not quick he'll run.

"He's in good shape, I'm happy with him. He seems to have plenty of will and enthusiasm and we're happy with his work."

Quinn has also confirmed Empirestateofmind for Saturday's feature event.

The four-year-old, who like Safe Voyage carries the colours off Ross Harmon, was last seen finishing second to Lincoln favourite Mujtaba at Redcar in October.

Quinn added: "He probably won't get in the Lincoln, but he could get in the consolation race (Spring Mile) and if he does, he'll run.

"I'm happy with him, too. He seems well."

Safe Voyage heads a list of 42 horses still in contention for the traditional Flat season curtain-raiser.

The unbeaten Mujtaba is one of three contenders for trainer William Haggas along with Irish Admiral and the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Ametist.

Charlie Appleby looks set to saddle course winner Modern News, who is fit from a run in Dubai, having finished third in a Listed contest at Meydan last month.

Other leading contenders include Simon and Ed Crisford's Saleymm, the Andrew Balding-trained Notre Belle Bete and last year's runner-up Brunch, trained by Michael Dods.