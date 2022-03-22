Cheltenham Festival: Aintree run in the offing for Arkle hero Edwardstone says trainer Alan Kind

Arkle hero Edwardstone could bid to crown his excellent campaign with victory at next month's Grand National meeting after Cheltenham Festival success.

Alan King's stable star is unbeaten in his last five starts since being brought down on his seasonal reappearance at Warwick in the autumn.

He was the 5-2 favourite to provide his trainer with a third Arkle success at the Cheltenham Festival a week ago and ultimately got the job done in fine style.

Image: Edwardstone and Tom Cannon win the Arkle Novices' Chase

King reports his eight-year-old to have taken his exertions well and the Maghull Novices' Chase on Grand National day (April 9) could be next on the agenda.

"Edwardstone is absolutely fine," said the Barbury Castle handler.

"I had a quick meeting with the owners at Southwell on Monday and the plan is to go to Aintree, as long as we're happy with him.

"It will be Aintree or nowhere - I won't go to Punchestown with him. He will tell me. He seems in good order, but we don't have to make a rushed decision on that."