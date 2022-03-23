Nicky Henderson eager to dampen down Constitution Hill hype after Supreme Novices' Hurdle romp

Nicky Henderson is keen not to get involved in the hype surrounding Constitution Hill and insists no decision has yet been made on his next outing.

While Henderson has admitted it will be Punchestown or nowhere for the ultra-impressive Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, he has far from committed to taking on unbeaten Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle.

Constitution Hill was awarded an official BHA handicap mark of 170 - the highest ever given to a novice hurdler since Anglo-Irish Classifications began in 1999/2000 - that puts him just 2lb behind the 165-rated Honeysuckle when her 7lb mares' allowance is taken into consideration.

Image: Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill after his dominant Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory

Henderson, though, is keen to stress the five-year-old has only had three races in his life, while also declaring himself as one of Honeysuckle's biggest fans.

"I'm keeping right out of all the talk. I'm reading the headlines with interest every day about what he is and where he's going and I've no idea," said Henderson.

"We must remember he's only had three runs, so I'm not getting involved in any discussions.

Image: Honeysuckle clears the last in the Champion Hurdle ahead of Epatante

"What I will say is that I think Honeysuckle is absolutely spectacular, she's won all those races and I think she's absolutely gorgeous - I'm her biggest fan.

"We've got lots of time to think and lots of thinking to do."

Constitution Hill led home his stablemate Jonbon, albeit some way in arrears, and Henderson is hoping to head to Aintree with the full-brother to Douvan.

Image: Jonbon wins at Newbury on hurdles debut under jockey Aidan Coleman

"I think Jonbon will almost certainly go to Aintree, but Constitution Hill won't go there. If he goes anywhere it will be Punchestown, but that doesn't mean he will take on Honeysuckle," said Henderson.

"I really have no idea what we'll do. Obviously it's flattering when you see his rating.

"Time will tell, luckily Constitution Hill can't read the headlines."