Lincoln Handicap: Harry Davies learning on the job as he prepares for potential big break on Charlie Appleby's Modern Games

A young jockey who only turned 17 at the end of December will partner one of the leading contenders in Saturday's SBK Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Harry Davies rode his first winner just over two months ago but has impressed Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby enough to book him for Modern News in the first big handicap of the new Flat season.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity," says Davies, a former pony racing star who is widely tipped to be champion apprentice despite having had only 32 rides under rules - six of them winners.

The third of those came on Appleby's Tranquil Night in a Kempton Park novice stakes in early February. "It was surreal to ride a winner in the famous blue silks so soon in my career but what came out of that was an unexpected bonus."

His performance prompted the world's top trainer to promise him a date with destiny on Town Moor.

"Mr Appleby told my agent he had a horse for the Lincoln that he'd keep me in mind for and it's all come together," recalls Davies, who is clearly relishing the challenge of delivering Appleby's third Lincoln win in six runnings.

"I plan to ride Modern News in a piece of work this week, just to get a feel for him and learn a bit more about his personality and his characteristics. James Doyle, who won on him at Newmarket and was third on him in a Listed race in Dubai, has been really helpful and I've watched the videos of his previous races to learn as much about him as I possibly can.

"He's a horse who seems to travel strongly into his races and stays well. He enjoys a big galloping track like Doncaster, where he won as a three-year-old, so it looks the ideal race.

"You need a Group horse in the making to win the Lincoln these days and he definitely fits the bill."

Trainer Charlie Appleby feels his Lincoln Handicap hope Modern News has progressed from a good Listed third in Meydan back in February

Despite his tender age, Davies speaks with a maturity beyond his years and it is no surprise he has been singled out for stardom among those closest to him. It is a prediction the son of former champion apprentice Stephen Davies will not allow to become a burden, however.

"I would love to be champion apprentice this year, of course I would, and winning the Lincoln would be the perfect start, but I'm not putting any pressure on myself, and no one is putting pressure on me either. I'm still very young and have a lot to learn so if it doesn't happen for me this year it won't be a big deal," he insists.

"I haven't even ridden on any of the turf tracks yet but I'm hungry to learn - I'm like a sponge - and have plenty of time on my side to get to know the courses, the horses and those connected with them."

Image: Jockey of the year William Buick rode Modern News to his last two victories at Doncaster and Lingfield

Davies is surrounded by a support mechanism that most young riders must envy. He is the latest starlet to emerge from Andrew Balding's Kingsclere academy and works closely with jockey coaches George Baker and Michael Hills - both Classic-winning riders in their own right.

"Andrew and his wife Anna Lisa have been amazing," he adds. "I'm very grateful to the boss for letting me ride Modern News as he has entries in the race himself. He's been incredibly supportive.

"Every morning I ride out there is an education. The place has an aura about it and isn't referred to as an academy for no reason. David Probert, William Buick, Rob Hornby, Oisin Murphy - they all started there."

A dual Charles Owen Racecourse Pony Racing Series winner, Davies always planned to join Balding upon leaving school last year. He spent his summer holidays riding out there.

Image: Modern News, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, on his way to victory at Newmarket

"I was meant to stay three weeks at Kingsclere one summer but stayed for five and a half. My mum barely saw me," he grins. "I couldn't wait to get back there once I'd finished my exams last summer. I even missed my school prom."

Davies spends most Tuesdays on the Equicizer with mentor Baker - "polishing up my style and trying to be neater and stronger in the saddle" - and analyses all his races before and after with Newmarket-based Hills.

Mum is Hugo Palmer's assistant Angela Shea, who is married to his agent Phil Shea - "a father figure for most of my life and such a massive support". Both are big influences on his fledgling career.

"Growing up in Newmarket I always wanted to be a jockey and mum put every spare minute into helping me realise my ambition," explains Davies, who gained valuable experience in the saddle with the Soham Pony Club as a small child.

Jockey Jason Watson was happy to see Darkness drawn in stall 20 for Saturday's competitive Lincoln Handicap and expects the 'stiff mile' at Doncaster to suit the horse on his first start for trainer David O'Meara

"I enjoyed the showjumping, showing and the eventing but I just wanted to go as fast as I could, so by the time I was 10 I was pony racing and started riding out at Hugo's at 11. I was so light - about four stone - I had to ride out with a weight cloth and got run off with every day, but Hugo was great and gave me my first ride at Southwell in January."

Davies cut his teeth on a pony called Freddie, a schoolmaster who helped launch the careers of Joey Haynes and Oliver Stammers before him. "He threw all sorts of shapes but taught me how to ride," Davies recalls.

By the age of 14, Davies had become the country's pony racing champion - a title he retained a year later thanks to his second pony Little Anne. "She was a chestnut mare - a little rocket who just loved soft ground. I rode about 40 winners on the pony circuit which was a great grounding."

Now, less than two years later, Davies has the chance to emulate the success of another 7lb claimer, Benoit de la Sayette, who won last year's Lincoln on John and Thady Gosden's Haqeeqy. "It's such a boost for me to be riding a top horse in the first big race of the season in front of a big Saturday crowd," he adds.

"Winning such a big race at this stage would be amazing but I'm aware how competitive it is. I'm going into this race fully prepared to give it my best shot and do my absolute best to repay Mr Appleby for the faith me has put in me. Hopefully it'll go well for me."