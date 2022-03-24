Sir Mark Todd: BHA hearing into horse striking video adjourned until later date after 'interlocutory and legal issues'

Sir Mark Todd is serving an interim suspension following the emergence of a video showing him striking a horse with what appears to be a branch; Todd apologised for his actions, but the BHA has opened an investigation

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) hearing into a video appearing to show Sir Mark Todd striking a horse has been adjourned until an as-yet undetermined date.

The New Zealander, who is primarily known for his exploits as a dual Olympic champion three-day eventer, was due to answer a charge of engaging in conduct prejudicial to the reputation of the sport after a video emerged on social media of him striking a horse with a branch in August 2020.

In the clip, which was widely circulated last month, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump, with the 65-year-old - who was knighted in 2013 for his services to equestrian sport - then brandishing a branch and striking the horse several times on the hindquarters.

Image: Todd has been handed an interim suspension by the BHA pending the outcome of the hearing

He issued a statement last month apologising for his actions.

Todd's licence was temporarily suspended by the BHA on February 16 pending Thursday's hearing, but after private discussions, the panel chairman, His Honour James O'Mahony, announced the case would be adjourned to a future date due to "interlocutory and legal issues".

Based in Wiltshire, Todd took out a British training licence in 2019 following his illustrious eventing career, saddling his first of 14 winners to date with Petit Bay in June 2020, while last year's King Edward VII Stakes runner-up Tasman Bay ranks as his best horse on the track so far.

Following the emergence of the video Todd stepped down from his role as a patron for World Horse Welfare, while Equine and farm supply company Equiwarehouse announced they would no longer sell any of Sir Mark's merchandise.