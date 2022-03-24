Dubai World Cup: Freddy Tylicki shortlists his horses to follow on Saturday's card at Meydan, live on Sky Sports Racing

Freddy Tylicki shortlists his horses to follow on Saturday's spectacular $30.5m card at the Dubai World Cup at Meydan, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Storm Damage

Godolphin Mile (12.20pm)

Storm Damage is a highly-progressive Night Of Thunder gelding who is thriving in the sun of the UAE. He's two from three out there and five from seven overall.

He looked ever so impressive last time out in the Ras Al Khor having travelled very handily throughout, when asked he had an immediate turn of foot and was in a different league compared to the rest of the field.

I nominated him after Royal Ascot as one to follow and this 108-rated individual has his first try on the dirt surface on Saturday. He's got a great draw, is naturally quick out of the gates followed up by a great cruising speed throughout the race. Therefore, he ticks a lot of the boxes.

Manobo

Dubai Gold Cup (12.55)

I know he's odds-on and therefore it won't make it as interesting, but I can't see past Manobo.

The lightly-raced Sea The Stars gelding was ever so impressive in his trial, the Nad Al Sheba Trophy, annihilating the 15-runner field by five-and-a-half lengths on the bridle to leave him spot on for the big night.

He's a horse that's always shown a lot of potential last year by winning the Prix Turenne and Prix Chaudenay. He seems to have strengthened up and will be of great force for the turf season in the UK with big targets pencilled in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Christophe Lemaire says Japanese trainers have grown in confidence after a successful Saudi Cup and expects a strong challenge at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing

Man Of Promise

Al Quoz Sprint (1.35)

There is a very competitive line up in the Al Quoz Sprint again this year. I love this race as it proved to have a great strength and depth to it over the years.

Star sprinter Blue Point is the one we have to mention straight away as he won this and the trial, Nad Al Sheba Sprint, back in 2019 and went on to make history later on that year at Royal Ascot by winning the King's Stand and Diamond Jubilee within in the space of four days.

Man Of Promise is held in the same regards by his trainer Charlie Appleby and following the same route in the UAE. He's a sprinter who ran inconsistently on two occasions here last year but looks to have improved with age and won both of his starts in 2022 in very convincing style. The one to beat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer William Muir hopes his stable star Pyledriver will enjoy a better run round in this year's Sheema Classic in Meydan after a luckless run in Riyadh last time out

Pinehurst

UAE Derby (2.10)

The UAE Derby looks a tricky affair with several in here representing winning and placed Group One form in their respective countries. Four Japanese, five locals and six Americans line up with their three-year-old colts.

The one that stands out is the favourite Pinehurst. He's already bagged a Grade One at Del Mar over seven furlongs as well as winning the Saudi Derby last time out under jockey Flavian Prat.

He's got everything a dirt horse is required to have and it will take a fair horse to beat him on the day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is expecting a 'big race' from Real World in Saturday's Dubai World Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing at 4.30pm, as he bids to win the feature contest for a record 10th time

Life Is Good

Dubai World Cup (4.30)

I stayed up late to watch Life Is Good win the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park and I was that taken by his performance that I just can't forget it.

Life Is Good is five from six and a horse of a lifetime for Todd Pletcher and his owners. He jumps and runs, and I can only imagine is an absolute pleasure of a ride for Irad Ortiz when he gets his own way in front.

He's got the plum draw and is the type of horse who will get you to the ever-so-important front around the dirt track at Meydan. He's been targeted especially for this race and preparations have gone smoothly for him. He brings the strongest from of dirt to the table and is the one to beat.

Watch every race of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Saturday March 26 from 11.45am.