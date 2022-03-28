Irish Grand National: Ronald Pump on course for Fairyhouse with trainer Matthew Smith delighted with Naas effort

Matthew Smith is growing in confidence that Ronald Pump has come back to his best and has a serious chance in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The nine-year-old has not won since taking a beginners' chase at the same track in November 2019, but has had just two runs over fences subsequently, having been campaigned almost exclusively over hurdles since.

"Everything is on course for the Irish National - that is the plan anyway," confirmed Smith.

Runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham to Lisnagar Oscar in 2020 and second in the last two renewals of the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle to Honeysuckle, Ronald Pump is now being prepared for the three miles and five furlongs test over fences.

He was campaigned over fences for a brief spell during the 2019-20 season, beating Galvin into fourth when winning on his chasing debut and finishing second to Fakir D'oudairies in the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase.

Yet after a couple of below-par runs in graded hurdles earlier in the season, connections decided to go back over fences and the versatile gelding looked in good order when runner-up to Diol Ker in the Leinster National Handicap Chase at Naas last time.

His County Meath handler is hoping he has started to regain his old sparkle.

"I was delighted with him the last day at Naas," said Smith. "It was a really good effort there and he came back to form with a good run.

"The horse didn't quite hold on to win it, but we were delighted with it."

Ronald Pump is rated 156 over hurdles and after his latest run over fences, was upped 7lb to a mark of 154, despite being reluctant to line up at Naas.

Smith added: "He has always been a little bit quirky from day one. You just need to keep him in among horses when he is walking. He just got detached and started messing, but there was nothing to worry about - it is just him."

Connections have not ruled out going hurdling again, although Smith is keen to see how Ronald Pump comes out of his next race, in which 7lb claimer Liam McKenna will keep the ride.

"There is no real plan after the Irish National, so we are looking to see how it goes," said Smith. "But the main thing was he came back to himself after a few disappointing runs.

"Liam would will ride him again. He got on well with him at Naas and he did nothing wrong. The boys are happy enough on leave him on."