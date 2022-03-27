Frankie Dettori: Dubai World Cup winner focusing on 'one race at a time' as 51-year-old ponders retirement

Frankie Dettori admits he is focusing on 'one race at a time' as the 51-year-old ponders how much longer he can continue competing at the top level.

The legendary jockey equalled Jerry Bailey's record with a fourth win in the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, riding Bob Baffert's Country Grammer to victory in the $12m contest at Meydan.

Dettori has been increasingly selective with his meetings over recent years, but remains a regular feature at the major racedays throughout the international Flat season.

"The only thing I regret is that I'm 51 and not in my 20s anymore," Dettori told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm enjoying it, but how long can I keep this up for? How long will I be popular for? I really don't know.

"I'll enjoy one race at a time and one year at a time and see what the future holds.

"Nowadays with the diet, nutritionists and physios, you can look at any sport and see people like Roger Federer still going. There is more longevity but I'm still 51 and can't take the years off me.

"At the moment I feel fit and well and I'm still popular but we'll take it one season at a time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dettori described winning his fourth Dubai World Cup as 'a great feeling' after Country Grammer's victory for trainer Bob Baffert

Country Grammer's victory sparked familiarly wild celebrations from Dettori as he landed the valuable prize for the first time since 2006.

The emotional Italian explained to Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate how he had picked up the spare ride after persuading the horse's owners [Zedan Racing] via a last-minute text message.

"I worked for Godolphin for 18 years and I knew when I left [in 2012] that the chance to win another Dubai World Cup was remote," Dettori said. "I've had a few rides since for them but none with the calibre of Country Grammer.

"I wondered: 'Will I ever get a chance with a horse that can win it?' That's why it was extra special.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dettori was more than happy to share first place in the Dubai Turf after Lord North and Panthalassa dead-heated on the line at Meydan

"When I crossed the line the emotions came inside me. It was something I was dreaming of but never thought I'd be able to do in real life.

"Eight years ago I couldn't buy a ride and here I am after winning the World Cup."

Asked if he was feeling the effects of Saturday's night's celebrations, Dettori said: "You're quite right, it's a hangover, but well-deserved so I don't really care!

"We have many bad days and many unlucky results but yesterday everything fell right."