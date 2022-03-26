Dubai World Cup: A Case Of You lands Al Quoz Sprint to give Ado McGuinness a big pay day in Meydan

A Case Of You provided Irish trainer Ado McGuinness with another huge pay day as he landed the £666,000 Al Quoz Sprint at the Dubai World Cup.

Last year's Group One Prix de l'Abbaye winner hugged the all-important inside rail over the six-furlongs at Meydan, with 10/11 favourite Man Of Promise giving chase on his outside.

McGuinness' four-year-old had finished third behind Charlie Appleby's star over the same course and distance in the Group Three Nad Al Sheba earlier this month, but he would not be passed this time, with Richard Hannon's Happy Romance just getting past Man Of Promise at the line for second.

McGuinness told Sky Sports Racing: "It's unbelievable. I've always said this is a good horse and I think he'll get recognition now because he's probably one of the best sprinters in the world. He's a two-time Group One winner now and that can never be taken away from him.

"We're still pinching ourselves. I've come a long way. I'm an overnight success after 20 years!"

Winning rider Ronan Whelan said: "France was special for a number of different reasons, but we came here as a proven Group One horse and were chasing the win, not the prize money lower down.

"I thought I'd committed too soon but he pricked his ears and went again. I found a golden highway."

Japan at it again with World Cup five-timer

Image: Christophe Lemaire celebrates Stay Foolish's victory in the Dubai Gold Cup

Japan dominated on Dubai World Cup night as top trainer Yoshito Yahagi continued his fine run of form.

There was a thrilling three-way finish to the Dubai Turf as Yahagi's Panthalassa finished in a dead-heat with John and Thady Gosden's Lord North. Fellow Japanese-trained Vin De Garde (Hideaki Fujiwara) was just beaten in a close third.

Frankie Dettori was more than happy to share first place in the Dubai Turf after Lord North and Panthalassa dead-heated on the line at Meydan.

Fujiwara was not to be denied in the Group One Sheema Classic as Shahryar (13/2) got the better of Charlie Appleby's 7/2 favourite Yibir.

Earlier on the card, Stay Foolish upset Charlie Appleby's previously unbeaten star stayer Manobo in the two-mile Dubai Gold Cup, landing the Group Two for Yahagi to add to his recent victories in the Breeders' Cup, Japan Cup, Hong Kong Cup and Red Sea Turf.

A trip to Royal Ascot could be on the cards for Stay Foolish, with Yahagi stating: "He's enjoyed the atmosphere in his training in Dubai and my aim is the Gold Cup at Ascot."

Winning rider Christophe Lemaire added: "He doesn't have a big turn of foot and I thought the potatoes were done, but in the end he outstayed them. I think he could run in any Group One, anywhere."

There was a shock in the Godolphin Mile as Yahagi's 80/1 outsider Bathrat Leon went from the front and was never caught, beating home Desert Wisdom and Storm Damage.

The UAE Derby also went to the Japanese as Koichi Shintani's Crown Pride (11/1) beat Summer Is Tomorrow and Island Falcon.