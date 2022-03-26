Brocklesby Stakes: Persian Force storms to victory to set up exciting season for Richard Hannon and Rossa Ryan

Hot favourite Persian Force proved a class above his rivals in the season-opening Brocklesby, setting him up for an exciting two-year-old campaign.

Ridden with confidence throughout by Rossa Ryan, the son of Mehmas sprinted clear of 40/1 shot Primrose Ridge and the well-backed Jiffy Boy to win by just under five lengths.

Last year's Brocklesby winner Chipotle went on to score at Royal Ascot and it would be no surprise if the Richard Hannon-trained colt turned up at the showpiece meeting in June.

Ryan told Sky Sports Racing: "That was lovely. What with it being the first two-year-old race and everyone being excited, that was just slow-motion work for me.

"He's not done a lot at home so I'd like to see a lot of improvement. It's exciting for the future.

"He took a lot of pulling up after and I was always in my comfort zone. He's got loads of speed and you know it's there when you need it."

Tony Gorman, Hannon's senior head lad, said: "He does everything very nicely at home and he has a great mind.

"You've got to be thinking of Royal Ascot. There's a lot underneath there we've not found yet."

Darryll Holland, trainer of the runner-up, said: "She's a lovely filly. I wanted to go to Redcar for a fillies' only but we decided to come here. I won this race once [on Touch Silver in 1992] for Barry Hills.

"A big strapping colt, who cost a lot of money beat her. Me and Paul Eddery bought our filly for 8,000 guineas."